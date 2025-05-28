Carrie Johnson left feeling 'incredibly awkward' amid 'terrible' pregnancy struggle

Carrie Johnson and her husband Boris welcomed their fourth child, the adorable Poppy, into the world last Wednesday, and followers were quick to inundate them with support.

Throughout the pregnancy, the former media consultant faced a series of struggles, including an extended period in hospital over the Christmas holidays, which she has opened up about in a new social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old shared a series of professional portraits that had been taken by maternity and family photographer Romy Becker shortly before Poppy's birth, with an incredibly poignant message in her caption.

Carrie revealed: "A few weeks before Poppy was born my lovely talented friend, @romybecker.photographer, took these pics of me and the bump.

"I hate having my picture taken at the best of times. I feel massively self conscious and incredibly awkward. I nearly cancelled it as I also suffered with terrible sickness for the majority of this pregnancy and so I really wasn't in the mood but now I'm so glad that I did it."

She shared a message of empathy to her followers in the same situation, penning: "If you're pregnant and in the trenches right now – I feel you! As soon as you're holding your new baby you quickly forget just how awful you felt during pregnancy. Mother Nature is clever like that!"

After recommending Romy's services to her followers, she concluded with a short but heartfelt message: "Can't believe it was our sweet Poppy in there the whole time".

© Instagram Carrie Johnson shared the news on social media last week

Carrie's followers were quick to flood the comment section with messages of praise and support. One fan wrote: "You are so pretty! I always enjoy your posts. Congratulations on your new baby [heart emoji]".

Another penned: "Carrie you are stunning and a great mum [heart emoji]," while a third commented: "Such beautiful photos!"

© Instagram Carrie Johnson shared photos of newborn Poppy with her older siblings

Carrie announced the birth of her fourth child, Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, last week on Instagram, alongside a series of pictures of the tiny newborn and a sweet message.

This new arrival marked the ninth child of Boris Johnson, 60, as he shares four with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler, and one daughter, Stephanie, with arts consultant Helen McIntyre.