Noel Gallagher's 70s-style bachelor pad following split from wife

Noel Gallagher is about to be spending quite a bit of time away from home.

Along with his brother, Liam, the guitarist and singer-songwriter will soon be hitting the road for the highly anticipated string of Oasis reunion shows, 'Oasis Live '25,' for a comeback tour that many thought would never happen.

The brothers, along with former Oasis members Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, Gem Archer, and Andy Bell, and new members, Christian Madden and Joey Waronker, will be jetting all across the UK and Ireland before heading overseas for multiple gigs.

But when he's not touring the globe, Noel relaxes at his London property, which he has decorated himself.

© Getty Noel Gallagher pictured performing at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022

Noel Gallagher's post-split bachelor pad

The 'Supersonic' hitmaker purchased his pad in the upmarket area of Maida Vale in west London in the wake of his split from wife Sara McDonald.

The Sun reported in 2023, shortly after news of their break-up was made public, that Noel had laid down money to buy the property that he was keen to decorate to his taste.

© Getty Images Noel Gallagher owns a swanky apartment close to Little Venice, London

"I bought a new house in London, a new apartment. I’m living around Maida Vale," he said previously, as per the publication. "What I've been doing the last few months is furniture-shopping."

Clear on what décor he liked most, Noel added: "Finding vintage furniture is what I like to do at the moment. There's a website called FirstDibs, which is great. I like Seventies furniture. I'm getting into the Seventies thing."

The rocker added: "Not like shag pile rugs and carpet on the walls but really cool Italian stuff. It's amazing. It's going to give me something to do on my days off on tour [with High Flying Birds], finding out where the cool furniture shops are to pick things up for my new house."

© Instagram Noel Gallagher pictured with his grown-up daughter Anais laughing together at the studio

Considering the 'Little By Little' singer has an estimated net worth of around £52 million, we can only imagine how swish his property is and the epic design pieces he has on display.

Noel purchased his bachelor pad after splitting from his wife of 12 years, publicist Sara McDonald, with whom he shares two sons. Noel is also a dad to his grown-up daughter Anais, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Meg Matthews.

Sara and Noel released a statement to MailOnline in January 2023 announcing their plans to divorce. They also said their two sons were their priority.

© Dave Benett, Getty Noel Gallagher bought his new bachelor in the wake of his split from Sara McDonald in early 2023

Oasis: The tour that made dreams come true

In August last year, Noel and Liam shared the news that fans had been waiting years to hear.

The brothers, who have had a publicly tempestuous relationship, made their die-hard fans' dreams came true when they announced they would be bringing the band back together for a tour that will take them to London, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin, before they embark overseas in Canada, US, South America and more.

© Dave Hogan Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher pictured in the 1990s. The era-defining band are coming back together for a huge reunion tour this summer

