Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's rare glimpse of $15m Montecito home's terrace amid legal dispute

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom haven't had the smoothest sailing journey regarding their $15 million Montecito mansion.

The couple, who are parents to four-year-old Daisy Dove, bought the home in 2020 and had planned to renovate it while living in their Beverly Hills property.

However, a legal dispute with its former owner ensued after he claimed he was "not of sound mind" during the sale.

The Bloom family then hit back, suggesting they had lost valuable rent value from not being able to officially move themselves or a tenant in while the legal battle continued.

Due to the ongoing drama, we haven't had a chance to see much of their property in the popular California town, which happens to be where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live, as well as other famous names, including Oprah Winfrey and, formerly, Ellen DeGeneres.

However, Orlando did share a snap alongside his beloved mother a short while back, and their gorgeous outdoor terrace was on full display.

From what we can see in the photo, shared on the actor's official Instagram page, the home has been designed in a classic Mediterranean style.

© Instagram Orlando, pictured here with his mother, and Katy live in California

The terracotta tiles and railing fence around the huge open terrace give it an Italian villa character. The pastel green doors that lead outside and the wooden beams contrasting against the cream stone exterior add even more charm.

In the distance, we can see the rolling mountains of California, and plenty of tall trees surround their property, adding privacy as well as the super green and earthy feel that many A-listers love about this part of the Golden State.

© Getty Images Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Elsewhere, the home has eight bedrooms, a tennis court, two guesthouses and a gorgeous outdoor pool. Given both Katy and Orlando's success in the entertainment industry and their combined net worth of $380 million, it's not surprising they have splashed out on a stellar home for their family.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2021, and Orlando is a proud dad to his 13-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

© Variety, Getty Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a daughter

Katy Perry and Orlando's ongoing legal drama

As of last year, the courts officially claimed that the Montecito mansion is rightfully – and legally – theirs.

The back-and-forth has only continued as Katy and Orlando have decided to defend themselves over the ordeal by countersuing veteran Carl Westcott, the previous owner, for damages.

The superstar and the Lord of the Rings actor decided to pursue legal action to make up for monetary losses that occurred while the original lawsuit played out in court.

The drama continues, with the Westcott family calling the stars "greedy" and accusing celebrities of "treating ordinary people like dirt".