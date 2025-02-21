Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's 'unforgivable' move amid $6m lawsuit with neighbor

Back in 2020, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom purchased a property in the sought-after neighborhood of Montecito, also home to royal residents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The area is known for being a haven of privacy and tranquillity, but it has been the opposite for Katy and Orlando after their property purchase saw them drawn into a stressful lawsuit.

The celebrity couple purchased the property from veteran Carl Westcott, but post-sale, the older gentleman attempted to rescind the property transaction, claiming he was "mentally incapacitated" at the time.

Luckily for Katy and Orlando, a judge decided Westcott was of "sound mind" during the deal and ruled the transaction would still stand, leading Katy and her actor partner to countersue the former homeowner for $6 million in damages and income lost due to not being able to rent out the home in the time that the legal battle took place.

The drama continues, with the Westcott family calling the stars "greedy" and accusing celebrities of "treating ordinary people like dirt".

Chart Westcott, son of Carl, who has Huntington's disease, told The Sun of Katy: "She has no sense of fair play, no empathy, zero empathy, quite the opposite."

He continued that his father is currently bedridden with the decline in his health being "constant".

"The worse the condition my father is in, the harsher they've been in trial," Chart said of Katy and her lawyers, adding: "There's no real explanation other than greed."

He claimed Katy and Orlando are "unforgivable how they have conducted their affairs" stating they have been "unreasonable from the start".

Katy and Orlando's home

The property in question boasts eight bedrooms, a tennis court, two guesthouses and a gorgeous outdoor pool, but given Katy's lawyer's claims that they lost rental earnings due to the dispute, it seems the couple and their daughter, Daisy Dove, do not plan to live there.

They ran into further issues with the property, with the area under threat by the California wildfires.

Last month the Montecito area was issued a red flag warning, explaining that residents need to "be vigilant", "prepare now" and "be ready to evacuate".

With the lawsuit still ongoing, and the threat of more climate-change-related issues still a reality, the Montecito mansion is likely marred with bad memories for Katy and Orlando.