Katy Perry's surprising comments on 'split' living situation with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have had months of turmoil over their $15 million Montecito mansion, and they are currently wrapped up in a lawsuit with former property owner, Carl Westcott. This may be part of the reason that the Firework singer has voiced a potential move to the UK.

In an unearthed interview from 2024, Katy told The One Show hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp that she and her husband were considering splitting their time between the US and the UK.

"I love London… beyond Santa Barbara, my hometown, Orlando and I spend so much time in London and lately we’ve been thinking about maybe splitting our time," she said with a smile.

"We love it so much, we feel like you guys are really refined," she teased.

The star continued to explain that she thought the UK was great for children. She said: "We spent all day in Hyde Park yesterday, we went to the Princess Diana playground. It’s great for kids. She [her daughter] literally went to a dinosaur-themed high tea today, I mean, where else can you do that?"

Their current US abode, in the same area where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live, has incredibly scenic views from the glimpses we've seen.

The home is reported to have eight bedrooms, a tennis court, two guesthouses and a gorgeous outdoor pool.

Orlando has UK connections, having been born in Kent, and a lot of his filming takes place in England so it would certainly make sense.

© Anadolu Katy and Orlando share one child together

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor proposed to Katy over dinner in February 2019 – Valentine's Day, in fact! While they did have plans to marry, the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to that.

They then went on to welcome daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

A recent TikTok the "Woman's World" singer posted revealed that the now four-year-old was already learning the ins and outs of the entertainment business. While her mom autographed copies of her upcoming album 143, she would pass on a record to Daisy, who would scribble it with her own signature, too. How. Adorable.

© X Daisy Dove Bloom was projected on screen when mom Katy Perry performed

Orlando is also a proud dad to his teenage son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"My kids have taught me patience. My kids have taught me about the joy of just play and they've taught me love in the most sort of pure and open-hearted way," the star told UNICEF.