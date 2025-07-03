Princess Diana's fans flock to Althorp as Earl Spencer announces a change

Earl Charles Spencer has thrown open the doors of Althorp House for the start of the summer season, where members of the public can tour the extra special residence where his sister Princess Diana used to live.

The Earl announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, writing: "For a limited time only, experience 500 years of a family home, history, art and nature. Don’t miss out … the House and Grounds are only open to visitors from 3rd July to 31st August 2025. Book your tickets today online at www.althorp.com and experience 500 years of aristocratic British history this summer!."

This is the first time that fans would have been able to step foot inside the grand home this year, as it has been closed since last summer.

Charles' Instagram followers were very excited at the news, with one writing: "My wife and I will be visiting next week, it's been on my list of houses to visit since we first moved to the UK 9 years ago. Safe to say we are both very excited," and another penning: "Can't wait to visit." A third penned: "So worth it. I went last summer."

Althorp now has interactive QR codes

There has also been a major change inside the walls of the stately home, as Charles has revealed that they now have QR codes inside of some of the rooms, and if visitors can them, they can listen to an audio guide of the artwork, recorded by Charles himself.

Diana's memorial

© Instagram Charles' poignant temple for Diana

As well as the beautiful rooms, the public will be allowed to wander in the grounds, including paying a visit to the poignant memorial temple that's been dedicated to the late Princess of Wales.

Last month, the structure was lovingly repainted, and Charles shared an update online, also giving fans a closer look at the words etched on the walls. They include a line from Charles Spencer’s eulogy for his sister, which he delivered at Westminster Abbey in 1997, and a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales, herself.

This is a place for visitors to pay their respects

Fans of Diana often leave bouquets of flowers and cards on a bench outside the temple.

Diana's resting place

The late Princess' final resting place is out of bounds for visitors as it is on an island in the centre of the Oval Lake. This unique location was chosen for ultimate privacy and security as it is a place that can only be reached via boat.

© David Goddard An aerial view of the burial site of Diana, Princess of Wales

The initial plan was for Diana to be buried in the family vault at the local church, but it was then thought best to be in Charles' private residence.



The lake's bridge was also removed for another level of security.