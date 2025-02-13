Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Karen Spencer makes big life announcement nearly a year after shock split from Earl Charles Spencer
Subscribe
Karen Spencer makes big life announcement nearly a year after shock split from Earl Charles Spencer
Charles and wife Karen at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding© Getty

Karen Spencer makes big life announcement nearly a year after shock split from Earl Charles Spencer

Karen previously lived at Althorp House 

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Countess Karen Spencer has shared a fresh update after moving into a new home following her split from Earl Charles Spencer.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 52-year-old uploaded a pastoral view from her new property and spoke about embracing a "new chapter".

View post on Instagram
 

Addressing her followers, she wrote: "Well… At long last, three weeks ago, we finally moved into our temporary new home. Still waiting for the horses to arrive - hopefully next week! Doesn't quite feel like home without them."

She went on to say: "This new chapter is already taking shape." In her lengthy post, Karen also spoke about her commitment to supporting the work of changemakers, revealing how she hosted Social Innovation House at Davos.

Charles Spencer and Karen Spencer at Ascot© Max Mumby/Indigo
Charles and Karen announced their separation in 2024

Countess Karen finished by sharing a glimpse inside her new "peaceful" life in the countryside with her two sheep. "In the meantime, it has been incredibly peaceful here. Lots and lots of boxes everywhere! I'm looking forward to sharing more of my new home life, once things start coming together!" she added.

"The photo is the view out onto the garden and paddocks where there will hopefully be horses joining Lucky and Minty soon."

Her followers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Beautiful view… looks so tranquil, just perfect for a fresh chapter," while a second noted: "Happy for you," and a third chimed in: "I'm supporting you on your new journey! It takes time to get used to a new environment, but with the support of people you love you can!"

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer (L) and his wife, Karen Spencer arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle © Getty Images
The pair share one daughter together

Karen recently moved out of Althorp House where she lived with Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother. Charles shared news of their plans to divorce back in June last year via the Mail on Sunday.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Inside Charles Spencer and Countess Karen Spencer's split after 13 years of marriage

"I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future," the author and podcast host said at the time.

The former couple wed in 2011 and share one daughter together - Lady Charlotte - who was born in 2012. Charles is also a father to six children from previous relationships, and Karen is a mother to two.

Charles Spencer at Kensington Palace© Getty Images
Charles inherited his family's ancestral home, Althorp, in 1992

Charles has since gone public with his new girlfriend Professor Cat Jarman whom he first met when she came to Althorp for an archaeological investigation.

Confirming his new romance, Charles spoke to The Mail on Sunday, and said: "I'm too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself. She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don't have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More