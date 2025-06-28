Charles Spencer shares rarely-seen portrait of late sister Princess Diana

Charles Spencer has given fans a glimpse inside the saloon of Althorp House, which contains several family portraits, including one of his late sister, Princess Diana.

In the picture, the late Princess of Wales can be seen posing in a white top with oversized sleeves and a gorgeous aquamarine skirt section. Diana could be seen with her signature hairstyle and a pair of earrings could also be made out.

The painting was hung alongside other family portraits, including one of the Earl himself, who posed in a blue button-up shirt and trousers. Charles was also seen holding a letter in the image.

Charles showed off several family portraits

A portrait of the pair's father, John, was in the centre of the room and positioned above an ornate clock.

Explaining the scene to his followers, Charles said: "At the top of the stairs in the Saloon (central hall) at @althorphouse - some 20th century family portraits: my great-grandfather (bottom left) by Sir William Orpen; my grandfather (bottom right) by Augustus John; Diana, and me, by Nelson Shanks; and my father (by Paul Brason), at the centre - a benign and loving patriarch of the family."

The late Princess of Wales grew up at Althorp

The father-of-seven chose to disable comments on the post, but it quickly amassed thousands of likes.

Diana tributes

Althorp was the childhood home of Princess Diana, and several tributes to her life are at the property. She currently lies in rest on an artificial island in the Oval Lake on the estate's grounds.

A memorial temple has been dedicated to her life, and fans routinely gather to pay their respects to the late royal.

Charles recently shared a look at Diana's memorial temple

Ahead of Althorp's reopening to the public, Charles had the temple repainted. "Beautifully repainted this week - the memorial temple at Althorp," he wrote. "Wonderful to see it looking so fine for the summer."

The photo gave an in-depth look to the temple's exterior, and several fans questioned the words that had been etched on its walls and the nearby black bench.

Charles views himself as the custodian of Althorp

"After @charles.earl.spencer shared a photo of the beautifully repainted memorial temple last week, many asked about the inscriptions inside," explained a social media post.

"Here they are: A quiet silhouette above the memorial bench, a line from Charles Spencer's eulogy for his sister, delivered at Westminster Abbey in 1997, and a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales, herself."