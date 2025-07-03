Brad Pitt's security under scrutiny after smash and grab break-in at $5.5 million mansion

Brad Pitt, 61, was the victim of a burglary on 25 June, when his $5.5 million mansion in Los Angeles was violently broken into.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed there was a break-in around 10:30 pm in Brad's Los Feliz neighborhood, with NBC confirming that the three suspects had targeted the house.

Despite normally having 24/7 security guarding the perimeter, neighbours have suggested that there could have been a lapse, leaving the building vulnerable to this crime.

It's been reported by the Daily Mail, that neighbours have claimed that they did not see the usual unmarked private patrol car ahead of the break-in. In fact, it was nowhere to be seen for numerous days prior to 25 June, they claim.

Brad's team have not publicly addressed the potential of a security breach ahead of the crime.

The neighbours have also explained that his security detail has been doubled since the incident.

It is unknown what, if anything, was taken but his property was turned over in a bid to find high-value goods.

© FilmMagic Brad Pitt's home was targeted

The property is known as the Steel House, and was made in 1960. It has been reported that inside there are three large bedrooms, a main bathroom and a walk-in closet.

Outside there's a patio, a pool, a hot tub and a sauna – quite the spa experience!

Other celebrity break-ins

The latest burglary comes after a string of A-list break-ins, with Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Beverly Hills mansion broken into on Valentine's Day while they were out of the area.

© Getty Images for Concert For Car Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's home was also attacked

Celebrities like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Jesse J and Tyler Perry have also all been targeted.

In February, seven Chilean nationals were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property over a slew of burglaries through which they stole approximately $2 million, per the U.S. Attorney's Office in Middle District Florida.

Travis Kelce's house was one of the homes that was sadly burgled. The American football star was playing in Kansas City when the robbery took place.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce's home was broken into while he was playing

Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes also had his Kansas City home targeted.

A press release further detailed: "On October 5 and 7, 2024, in the Kansas City area, the homes of two Kansas City Chiefs football players were burglarized and jewelry, watches, cash, and other luxury merchandise was taken. The October 7 burglary occurred while the team played in Kansas City, Missouri."