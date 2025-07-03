Brad Pitt reveals which A-listers left him starstruck – and it's not who you think

Brad Pitt has worked with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, like George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio and Morgan Freeman.



And yet, even the Oscar-winning actor got starstruck by two major A-listers when he was just starting out in Hollywood.

Pinch me moment

© WireImage Brad was left speechless by his Thelma & Louise co-stars

Brad opened up about meeting his Thelma & Louise co-stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon for the first time, sharing on the New Heights podcast that the pair left him speechless.

"When I first met Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, I was [starstruck]. Yeah," he told podcast hosts Jason and Travis Kelce.

"I got over it quickly, though," he added. Brad had his big break in the 1991 film as J.D., a thief who swindles Thelma and Louise out of their money with his good looks and charm.

In their own words

© Getty Images The star got his big break in the 1991 film

Decades on from the Academy Award-winning film, both Geena and Susan have nothing but praise for the 61-year-old and his stellar performance.

"When I saw the film, the part that really impressed me, in addition to his good looks and great body, was his sense of humor, because he really fleshed that part out in a way that wasn't necessarily in the script," Susan told Extra in 2021.

"I thought, 'Ah, this guy's interesting, you know, he's not just a really gorgeous face. He took [J.D.] as a character part and as we can see from his career, he really continued to push the envelope in ways that he really didn't have to when you look like that."

© Getty Images Susan and Geena noticed Brad's talent from the beginning

As for Geena, she couldn't have been prouder of how far Brad had come since Thelma & Louise.

"He just has 'it.' I could tell when he was auditioning that he was super talented. He has done so many incredible things over the years," she told People in 2020. "He really is the 'star' of the moment, which is fabulous, and it is just great to see."

Dealing with hardship

© FilmMagic The 61-year-old opened up about his "struggles"

Meanwhile, Brad opened up on the podcast about dealing with "struggles" after Travis apologized for his NFL team's Super Bowl loss in February.

"That's what I mean about life. Life throws struggles your way," the father of six explained. "Sometimes everything goes quiet, it's perfection, it's sublime. Other periods, life throws these struggles at you and it's how you deal with those and how you come back from those."

Brad finalized his divorce from Angelina in December 2024, after a long and arduous legal battle saw the pair disputing ownership of their shared French vineyard, as well as custody of their younger children.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock The former couple split in 2016

The former couple, who met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2003, married in 2014 before Angelina filed for divorce two years later. They share kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

The Fight Club star has not been photographed with his children since 2016, and each of his three daughters opted to drop his last name in recent years.

Brad has since moved on from the Maria actress with jewelry designer Ines De Ramon, whom he began dating in 2022.

