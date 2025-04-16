Dick and Angel Strawbridge's unseen part of garden is a blooming paradise

Ever since moving into the Château de la Motte-Husson ten years ago, Dick and Angel Strawbridge have poured their heart and soul into making it the home of their dreams.

It's not just the Chateau that has been their project for renovation, but the former presenters of Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau have also worked tirelessly to transform their garden.

So it's not surprising that the couple, who wed in 2015 at the stunning home in France, are keen to show off their beautiful outdoor area occasionally.

© Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge, former hosts of Escape to the Chateau, purchased the Château de la Motte-Husson in 2015 and renovated it entirely

Taking to their social media account which is followed by 485,000 dedicated fans, Dick and Angel were sharing their joy about the turn of the season resulting in plenty of flowers in their garden to style in their home and give away to loved ones.

"Flowers make us smile and bring simple joy into our home," they wrote, adding: "We love growing them, giving them, receiving them & styling them!"

© Instagram One photo in their carousel of snaps showed a blooming flower arch that appears to have come alive like never before, now that spring has officially arrived. The archway was standing proudly in the middle of the lawn area with butter yellow flowers adding pops of colour to the green foliage. The walkway in front shows how Angel and Dick have cleverly laid a path so they can stroll through their outdoor area and marvel at its beauty.

© Instagram Another snap shows keen gardener, Dick, 65, tending to the wildflowers that appear to be delightfully overgrown, creating a forest of bright reds, purples and lilacs.



© Instagram Dick and Angel are fortunate to have a wide variety of different plants in their garden. This photo shows how their pretty blossom tree is growing beautifully in one hidden corner of their garden. One person wrote in the comments section: "Gorgeous. I love the promise of what's to come that spring blossom brings."

© Instagram Another wrote: "Beautiful, how lovely it must be to stroll around the gardens at the Chateau," as a third said: "[I love] the blossom!" The garden might bloom in spring, but not before it goes through a harsh winter. Dick and Angel are used to hunkering down and letting the elements to take the reigns in the colder months. The TV stars turned podcast hosts have previously shared that their garden has been subject to flooding as well as heavy snowfall.

Dick and Angel's hard work pays off at Chateau for their two kids

While Dick and Angel get to enjoy the results of their hard work at their Chateau and garden, the pair have said the passion project was all part of their 'forever' plan.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2023, the pair explained that making sure their home was habitable for their two children, Arthur, 12, and Dorothy, 11, was a priority.

© Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge are parents to Athur and Dorothy

While discussing the mammoth job of replacing the roof, Dick said: "And when we did get [the roof] done, we had re-risked it for Arthur and Dorothy."

He added: "[The children] will never have that problem because the roof will outlive them and that's our gift to them. They won't have to do something because of what they've been saddled with."