Dick and Angel Strawbridge's unseen part of garden is a blooming paradise

It's not just the Chateau that has been their project for renovation, but the former presenters of Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau have also worked tirelessly to transform their garden.
So it's not surprising that the couple, who wed in 2015 at the stunning home in France, are keen to show off their beautiful outdoor area occasionally.
Taking to their social media account which is followed by 485,000 dedicated fans, Dick and Angel were sharing their joy about the turn of the season resulting in plenty of flowers in their garden to style in their home and give away to loved ones.
"Flowers make us smile and bring simple joy into our home," they wrote, adding: "We love growing them, giving them, receiving them & styling them!"
You may also like
One photo in their carousel of snaps showed a blooming flower arch that appears to have come alive like never before, now that spring has officially arrived.
The archway was standing proudly in the middle of the lawn area with butter yellow flowers adding pops of colour to the green foliage.
The walkway in front shows how Angel and Dick have cleverly laid a path so they can stroll through their outdoor area and marvel at its beauty.
Another snap shows keen gardener, Dick, 65, tending to the wildflowers that appear to be delightfully overgrown, creating a forest of bright reds, purples and lilacs.
Dick and Angel are fortunate to have a wide variety of different plants in their garden.
This photo shows how their pretty blossom tree is growing beautifully in one hidden corner of their garden.
One person wrote in the comments section: "Gorgeous. I love the promise of what's to come that spring blossom brings."
Another wrote: "Beautiful, how lovely it must be to stroll around the gardens at the Chateau," as a third said: "[I love] the blossom!"
The garden might bloom in spring, but not before it goes through a harsh winter.