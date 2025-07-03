King Charles' Norfolk home issues surprise closure notice

Summer season has just begun at King Charles’ royal residences, with many of his properties welcoming visitors during the summer months, however, a surprise closure notice was posted on Wednesday.

Sandringham’s Instagram account uploaded a post about the activity calendar for the month of July and firstly shared a slide to explain that they would be closed for over a week.

The information on the slide read: “Sunday 20th July until Tuesday 27th July,” but varifying this information with what’s on the website, it should read Tuesday 29 July instead.

This is a whole nine-day closure of the house and gardens, but the post did not explain the reason behind this decision.

Sandringham House is open from 10am with last admissions at 3pm, and tickets to tour the eight main rooms start from £25 per person if booked online. Visitors can also opt for a garden-only ticket from £15.

The events taking place this month, which are happening on the wider estate which won’t be closed, include a performance from the Kings Lynn Brass Band on 6 July, Sandringham Flower Show on 23 July and Family Forest School on 29, 30, 31 July.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images A general view of Sandringham House a royal residence on the Sandringham Estate in North Norfolk in England

The King’s holiday home

© Bav Media The Folly is located on the Sandringham estate

For members of the public wanting to get an even more immersive experience, King Charles has a new holiday home on site, called The Folly, that he rents out.

The monarch overhauled one of the properties on his estate and now it’s a luxury holiday home that is now being listed for a dazzling £6,300-a week to rent at peak times of year.

© Bav Media There are the most wonderful views

It is not appropriate for everyone to stay though, because of one particular feature. The unique property, with turrets, comes with a warning. The rental is listed on the Oliver’s Travels website which explains: "The turret is accessed via a steep external stone staircase and is best suited to confident adults or older children under supervision. Please note: the internal staircase may also pose challenges for guests with limited mobility."

An air of mystery

Despite parts of the property being opened up for members of the public, a lot of it remains totally private. The Daily Mail's Richard Eden has pointed about that it is a residence that's shrouded in secrecy like no other, citing that it is not known how many bedrooms are inside the residence.

"Sandringham is one of those private estates, it's huge I mean there are about 700 homes in total on the estate, it's massive," he said.

© Alamy Charles pictured the Saloon at Sandringham House with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"In Sandringham House itself because it's a private residence we don't know exactly how many bedrooms there are for example."