King Charles' Highgrove doorway looms over him in new photo at private home
king charles during tree planting ceremony © Getty Images

The monarch has posed by his grand entrance

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
25 minutes ago
King Charles III isn't short of grand places to stay with opulent royal residences up and down the UK, but one of his fondest has to be his private country sanctuary – Highgrove Estate. On Monday 7 July, the 76-year-old-royal posed outside his property and his giant door loomed over him in the stunning snap.

Charles was pictured with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, wearing a beige suit with a patterned burgundy tie. On either side of the mammoth white door stood two topiary balls in huge stone pots. The exterior of the building also has climbing greenery on the front, adding to the picturesque aesthetic.

It is thought that there are 900 acres of gardens at Highgrove House, nestled in the idyllic Gloucestershire countryside. The King's gardens here are his pride and joy and he opens them up for visitors to enjoy too.

two gentlemen in suits outside grand country home© Getty Images
King Charles III with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape at Highgrove House

The King first lived in the nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry

The gardens at Highgrove the monarch’s private residence in Gloucestersire.
The gardens at Highgrove the monarch’s private residence in Gloucestersire

Charles' son Prince Harry has followed in his father's footsteps and chosen a property in the US with an equally grand entrance and oversized door. It's a feature we've seen on a few occasions when the Sussexes have shared footage with fans. 

meghan markle door way
Harry and Meghan's house has a grand door too

Camilla's country abode 

Charles' wife Queen Camilla actually has her own private residence not too far away from Highgrove.

Camilla bought the beautiful Ray Mill House in Wiltshire following her split from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1994. She lived there between 1996 and 2003, and kept it as a country base when required.

ray mill house
Camilla's country home, Ray Mill House

 With amazing features including an outdoor swimming pool, stables for her horses, and large gardens with a river, it is very luxurious. On the upper floor of the building there is a terrace which provides a perfect view across the gardens. 

It's so stunning that Camilla's only daughter, Laura Lopes, chose to host her wedding reception at the gorgeous property when she married Harry Lopes in 2006. The location provided suitable privacy as well as an incredible setting for photos.

ray mill house
A bedroom inside Camilla's property

The amazing estate even served as the backdrop for Camilla's special 75th birthday portraits shot by the Princess of Wales.

Her decision not to give up her £850,000 home shows her affection for it, but also her wish for independence. It has been rumoured that she sometimes spends time there alone while Charles is at Highgrove. 

