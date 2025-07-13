Charles Spencer showcases new angle of family home with Princess Diana at earliest hour

Charles Spencer keeps royal fans updated with the goings on at Althorp, the ancestral family home he grew up in with his late sister Princess Diana.

But on Sunday, the 9th Earl Spencer, 61, shared a new view from the beautiful home from an eerie angle.

Revealing the shot on his Instagram Story, Charles showed the mist over the Deer Park at 4:30 am. The snap displayed the property's sprawling garden with a fence of high trees.

© Instagram Charles showed the early morning views over the land at Althorp

Inside Althorp

Althorp has been home to the Spencer family for more than 500 years. It is a Grade I listed property in West Northamptonshire, sits on 13,000 acres of land, and dates back to 1688.

© Alamy Stock Photo The front of Althorp house is breathtaking

In the 18th century, Althorp became a major cultural hub, attracting meetings of many prominent members of Britain's ruling class.

© Mathieu Polak Earl Spencer and his first wife Victoria Lockwood, with their three daughters: Lady Kitty Eleanor, Lady Eliza Victoria and Lady Katya Amelia at Althorp house

The interior of the house resembles a palace with valuable pieces of porcelain and furniture on display. In the summer, the house is open to the public, where private collections of furniture, pictures, and ceramics can be viewed before enjoying refreshments in the café situated in the Stables block, built by Roger Morris in 1733.

© Getty The memorial on the island in a lake on the Althorp estate, where Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest

More recently, Charles took to social media to show a particularly poignant feature at the Spencer residence. "Beautifully repainted this week - the memorial temple at Althorp. Wonderful to see it looking so fine for the summer," Charles wrote, captioning a photo of the special memorial spot for the late Princess of Wales.

Charles Spencer and Diana's childhood

Though one of Diana's former nannies once described her childhood at Althorp as "happy" and "secure", Charles Spencer has admitted to remembering it differently.

© Getty Diana grew up at Althorp

"Diana and I had two older sisters who were away at school, so she and I were very much in it together and I did talk to her about it," Spencer explained of his parents' 1969 divorce in a 2020 interview with The Sunday Times.

© Getty Diana's parents split in 1969

"Our father was a quiet and constant source of love, but our mother wasn’t cut out for maternity. Not her fault, she couldn’t do it. She was in love with someone else—infatuated, really," he added of his mother, Frances' relationship with businessman Peter Shand Kydd whom she married later that year.

