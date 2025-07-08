Rare look inside Princess Diana's former home reveals unbelievable towering bed

Earl Spencer often treats his followers to looks around Althorp House's stunning grounds and occasionally he shares peeks inside the walls of the home he once shared with his sister, the late Princess Diana. On Monday 7 July, he opened the doors to one of the grand bedrooms inside the residence – and you won't believe your eyes.

The photograph, taken inside the Queen Mary bedroom reveals a huge, towering green bed with dramatic four-poster drapes and regal emerald bedding. It is positioned against a Baroque wallpaper wall in a maroon shade and on either side of the statement bed, gold framed paintings are hung. The corner of the room reveals an ornate wooden door and a floral room divider.

The Queen Mary bedroom

In the forefront of the image is an information stand, which is where visitors to Althorp can read about the history of the house. It gets its name from when Queen Mary, the wife of King George V, visited Althorp in 1913. The board also explains that the bed is a replica piece from an 18th-century design.



The Princess of Wales bedroom

© Instagram The Princess of Wales bedroom at Althorp House

Another room that Charles Spencer has previously revealed is the Princess of Wales bedroom with its striking red walls, green carpet and rose tapestry four-poster bed. Despite what fans may initially think, the room isn't named after Charles' sister, but he has clarified on Instagram that "This bedroom is named after Princess Alexandra, wife of the future King Edward VII who both stayed at Althorp several times as guests of the 5th Earl and Countess Spencer in the 1860s".

In the spring of 2003, paintings were changed in this room, but Charles has pointed out that much of the other décor has remained the same.

Summer visitors

Althorp is now open for members of the public to tour, Charles announced last week, writing: The Earl announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, writing: "For a limited time only, experience 500 years of a family home, history, art and nature. Don’t miss out … the House and Grounds are only open to visitors from 3rd July to 31st August 2025. Book your tickets today online at www.althorp.com and experience 500 years of aristocratic British history this summer!."

© Alamy Stock Photo Althorp house is now open for summer visitors

His followers were keen to express their excitement, with one adding: "My wife and I will be visiting next week, it's been on my list of houses to visit since we first moved to the UK 9 years ago. Safe to say we are both very excited," and another penning: "Can't wait to visit."

photography is banned inside the property, but guests can snap away in the grounds and also take pictures of the exterior of the house when they visit.