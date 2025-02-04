Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's epic never-before-seen over-water spa room at $29m estate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have treated fans to glimpses around their sprawling Montecito estate via their social media updates and Netflix docuseries, but they have never shown off their tranquil over-water tea house that sits in their garden.

In incredible video footage, shared by Luxury Homes, the jaw-dropping feature was showcased. It's a Japanese-style tea house which is situated over a pond adding a very tranquil feel. The space looks like a spa relaxation room, and we're sure the zen den is the perfect place for the couple to unwind.

The video racked up over 1,000 comments on YouTube including one fan likening their mansion to a "resort in the Bahamas" and another concluding: "Everyone dreams of staying in a mansion like this."

The tea house piqued particular interest with one calling it a "beautiful outdoor space". Another penned: "My goodness that is a beautiful house and grounds. Imagining having drinks or tea by that pond under the shelter."

The wooden structure is nestled in their luscious gardens, and it features bi-folding doors on all sides, meaning the space can be opened up completely. It's totally breathtaking and wouldn't look out of place in a five-star holiday villa!

Elsewhere in the garden, the Sussexes also have a beautiful outdoor pool with loungers lining the perimeter. The ideal spot for basking in the LA sunshine, don't you think?

The impressive features don't end there though as their children also have a giant playpark complete with climbing wall and helter skelter.

The couple may not have disclosed if this is their forever home or if they will decide to relocate one day, however, we do know that they did everything in their power to secure the sale of the house.

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

The couple sat in their kitchen-diner

The Sussexes purchased the estate for $14.65 million in 2020, and now the estimated value is a staggering $29 million.

Prince Harry and Meghan have an underground wine cellar

The gorgeous property, named Chateau of Riven Rock, also features a rustic kitchen-diner, a wine cellar and a games room.

Despite the house being jaw-droppingly out of this world, Harry and Meghan’s Montecito life appears to be pretty ordinary there with a very relatable morning routine, hands on gardening moments and the daily task of tending to the family's chickens.