Prince Harry and King Charles 'closer than ever' to reconciliation after 'secret' talks

Prince Harry and King Charles may be moving towards a royal reconciliation after senior aides reportedly held private talks in London.

The meeting is said to be the first serious step in years towards resolving the long-running family rift.

The informal discussion took place at a London club last week, with aides from both sides in attendance. Sources say a channel of communication is now open.

Secret meeting at London members’ club

© Getty Key event could mark emotional reunion for King Charles and Prince Harry

According to The Mail on Sunday, the meeting was held at the Royal Over-Seas League in London. The club is known for promoting international friendship and understanding.

The meeting was described as casual and without a formal agenda. A source told the publication: "There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about."

The King, 76, was represented by his communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae. Prince Harry, 40, was represented by his chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, who flew in from Los Angeles.

Liam Maguire, who oversees the Sussexes’ UK PR, also attended.

A low-key but significant meeting

© Getty King Charles and Prince Harry were very close

Reports say Meredith and Liam arrived at the club at 3.50pm on Wednesday, with Tobyn joining them shortly after. The group were seen chatting on the garden terrace before moving inside.

It was reported that "everyone just wants to move on and move forward now". It was added that it's "finally the right time for the two sides to talk".

The meeting is being seen as a tentative but important first step. The rift between Harry and the Royal Family has played out in public for several years.

Previous tensions in the spotlight

© Getty Prince Harry hits major milestone as possible reunion with King Charles edges closer

Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Since then, relations with the Royal Family have remained strained.

In a BBC interview earlier this year, Harry commented openly about his relationship with his father. He said the King "won’t speak to me because of this security stuff".

Harry was appealing a decision regarding his entitlement to automatic police protection in the UK. The appeal was later dismissed, leading to further criticism of his handling of the issue.

Harry described the situation as a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up". He also admitted: "I would love a reconciliation."

A turning point for both sides?

© Getty Royal family fans are hoping for healing and reconciliation

This is the first time senior staff from both camps have met in person to discuss the relationship. Previous attempts at communication have largely been behind closed doors.

While no official comment has been made, insiders suggest both sides are now open to future dialogue.

The King has kept a busy public schedule despite ongoing treatment for cancer. Harry remains based in California with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

What happens next?

© Getty King Charles and Prince Harry behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

There are no confirmed plans for Harry to return to the UK in the coming months. However, he is expected to travel to Birmingham in July 2027 for the Invictus Games.

Royal watchers have speculated that the Games could offer an opportunity for a public reunion. It remains to be seen whether Charles or other members of the Royal Family will attend.

For now, the recent meeting signals that reconciliation may no longer be out of reach. A source added: "There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years."