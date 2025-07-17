I'm a homes editor and here are the dos and don'ts of 2025's hottest interior trends

Just like fashion trends, interior styles fall in and out of favour, and it's hard knowing what's just a fad and what's actually pretty stylish. I wade through my inbox that's brimming with trend ideas and scour the internet to bring you the six styles I think are actually worth giving a go, but they come with warnings!

Colour drenching

A gorgeous colour drenched room with Lick Paint

This is a trend that isn't going anywhere, so I suggest you pick up that paintbrush and get brave! Colour drenching means coating more than just the walls with your chosen shade, so this can be the ceiling, the skirting boards, a door, or even a radiator. This look instantly makes your room look more stylish, and it can also help it look bigger – win, win.

DO give it a go in your downstairs loo or bedroom.

DON'T try and tackle a hallway or an open-plan space – it could be too much.

Exposed shelving

Stunning shelves from Ben Simpson Furniture

Everyone from the Beckhams to Cameron Diaz is embracing open shelves in their kitchens. It's a way to get creative with styling, choosing your finest-looking crockery and your cutest glasses to be put on display. Rustic designs with industrial-style brackets are still a winning combo – and I adore mine years after adding them.

DO curate your shelves carefully as if they are artwork.

DON'T use them as a dumping ground for bits and bobs – that's what the drawer of doom is for!

Statement lights

Industville have the most amazing statement lights

There has long been an appreciation for an impressive light fitting, but brands are going bolder than ever with quirky and unique designs. It's a great way to add personality to a room and especially if you've played it safe with a neutral colour. I love having unique lights in my house, and they always receive compliments.

DO have multiple lights in one room, like a table lamp and a floor lamp, as well as the big light – it's a design trick for an expensive-looking space



DON'T be afraid to go big, as something too small will cheapen the look.

More outdoor living

Extend your living space outside with 4lite lanterns

'Tis the season to be living our best lives outdoors. Now more than ever, we are seeing full-on kitchen, dining and living room spaces but in an alfresco setting. I love spending time in my garden, and I'm gradually making it more inviting. One easy trick for a quick garden glow-up is adding lights. These 4lite solar lanterns make me so happy when the sun goes down.

DO decide on your purchases based on how you use the space – will you spend time lounging on an outdoor sofa, or would a pizza oven and dining table be more loved?

DON'T forget wet weather provisions – have a handy storage box or key to the shed at hand so you can get the cushions in pronto should a downpour occur.

Curved furniture

Consider curved furniture like this incredible set up by interior designer Juliette Byrne

My hotel room during a recent stay at W Edinburgh had a giant round bed, and it had me sold on the idea of non-conformist furniture. My Instagram explore feed is awash with funky curved pieces - particularly sofas - and I think they look so cool.

DO shop around because what was once a designer-only style has started to filter into the mainstream, so you can actually find something reasonably priced.

DON'T go for a bold colour, I think the jazzy style is enough, so it's best to go neutral.

Chic checkerboard prints

Checkerboard accessories are so hot right now

I think lots of people thought this trend would be a flash in the pan, but I think it's actually growing in popularity this year. It's an easy one to cleverly work in with simple accessories, and I'm seeing so many stylish pieces in every shade under the sun, so you'd definitely find something for any room.

DO opt for accessories like a vase or throw with this pattern on so you're not making a major commitment.

DON'T have more than two items with a checkerboard pattern in one room – it can be overwhelming.