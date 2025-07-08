These classic books had a premium makeover to sit pretty on your coffee table

Whoever coined the phrase, 'never judge a book by its cover', clearly didn’t appreciate the two-pronged powerhouse that is a coffee table book you actually want to read.

The best are ones that reflect a space’s personality through a plush cover, but also have substance inside – such as a classical novel, a visual story or a biography.

When focused on the right subject for you, they make for a truly luxurious reading experience, whilst also quietly infusing your home with a sense of understated elegance.

You might be an avid reader or have only recently gotten into literature thanks to #BookTok. Either way, it’s my personal belief that you should read the classics at least once.

Having studied English Literature at university, I was lucky enough to have the time to read iconic novels as part of my studies. And now, in my adult life, I love coffee table versions of them that elevate my home and entice me to jump in once again.

Enter: The Prestige Collection by Paper Mill Press.

This breathtaking series of unabridged hardcover classics are every bit as stunning as they are timeless.

The covers feature metallic-foiled illustrations, embossed detailing, gilded page edges and a ribbon bookmark – true luxury that’ll entice you to stop doom scrolling and start reading.

Each book has specially designed matte-art endpapers and thick, high-quality ecru paper to make them a beautiful addition to any coffee table or bookshelf.

What books are included?

Among the Jane Austen titles with bright-coloured covers are Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, Persuasion and Emma.

There’s also Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights and Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre in equally striking purple, pink and yellow colourways.

If your home embodies a darker vibe, The Prestige Collection has also released Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

The Prestige Collection further includes L. M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby and Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

How I’m styling the the books in my home

The aesthetic of my apartment leans neutral, with light walls complemented by vibrant furnishings. So, as you might imagine, these books blend in seamlessly.

I’ve arranged them in curated trios, grouped by similar tones, and placed them in various rooms to suit each space’s atmosphere.

For instance, the green cushions on my sofa inspired the selection for the lounge coffee table: Pride and Prejudice, Anne of Green Gables and Persuasion.

The purple artwork in my bedroom means that Emma, Jane Eyre and Little Women are totally at home on my bedside table – and firmly in my nighttime reading rotation.

