John Torode's 'home' 10,000 miles away from MasterChef drama

John Torode, 59, was sacked by BBC's MasterChef on Tuesday, after his co-star Gregg Wallace came to the same fate just days prior. The presenter allegedly used "racist language on one occasion" some years ago, which he claimed to have "no recollection of", and this has been the basis for the TV channel to cut ties with him.

While the chef owns a property in London, where he lives with his wife Lisa Faulkner and her daughter Billie, he has another special place to call "home" and that's his native land – Australia.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2018, he opened up about his heritage and how connected he feels to it. "I still have an Australian passport, and I still call it home, much to many people’s displeasure. I was born an Aussie, and my life has been shaped by being an Aussie". He continued: "I don’t think I would have taken so many opportunities without being Australian; therefore, I am thankful to be one. But I do drink tea every morning."

© BBC John Torode and Gregg Wallace on MasterChef

An escape Down Under may be what the star needs right now amid the media heat on him after his dramatic exit from the hit show.

It has even been reported by The Mirror that John could be looking to sue the BBC over these allegations, as he believes them to be false.

© Dave J Hogan/Getty Images John with wife Lisa

It is unknown if the pre-recorded series of the show, with John in, will still air. Contestants and viewers will have to await news on that.

Will John Torode move back to Australia?

John is currently happily settled in London with his wife, and it would appear there are no plans to uproot. Plus, John has four grown-up children in the UK, from previous relationships.

© Instagram John and Lisa live in London

His gorgeous city property has been showcased on Instagram, and it has been designed to perfection. It is full of colour and trendy pieces – and as you may have guessed, highlights include their kitchen-diner, which is great for hosting, and their giant BBQ outside in their garden.

John previously told House Beautiful that for him, a happy home is "knowing that home is safe and calm". He explained: "When Lisa and I bought our house in north London, it hadn't been touched in 65 years, and we did it up from top to bottom." It sounds like it's been a labour of love for the couple, and it's unlikely that they will be parting ways with it anytime soon.