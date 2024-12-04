John Torode on why he's never visited co-star Gregg Wallace's home in 17 years

As Gregg Wallace continues to face growing allegations of misconduct his MasterChef co-star John Torode has maintained his silence. The stars have worked together on their TV show for 17 years, but in an unearthed interview, it was revealed that they aren't friends and haven't even been to each other's houses.

In John's Desert Island Discs episode, "He's a friend, don't get me wrong, but I don't go to the pub with him, we've both not been to each other's houses... we just don't do it."

It did seem like John was keen to extend an invite to Gregg, saying he "wouldn’t know what to do [with him]" adding it's because of "these behavioural things he does".

What is Gregg Wallace's home like?

Gregg lives in Kent

Gregg lives with his wife Anne-Marie, their young son Sid and his in-laws, Rina and Massimo in the Kent countryside. He has shown off glimpses of the beautiful property online, including the grand entrance way, traditional lounge and their royal-worthy garden.

The couple are big Christmas fans and go to town with their decorations each year. In 2023, they stepped it up a gear. Gregg wrote on his website: "We actually have eight full-size Christmas trees up in my house. Talk about getting in the festive spirit!

What has Gregg Wallace said about the allegations?

Gregg responded to the complaints in a video, saying: "I've been doing MasterChef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef, and in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, different backgrounds, all walks of life.

"Apparently now, I'm reading in the paper, there've been 13 complaints in that time… In the newspaper, I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn’t right."

He later apologised following a major backlash to his comments, saying: "I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

"I wasn't in a good headspace when I posted it, I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege yesterday when I posted it. It's obvious to me I need to take some time out now while this investigation is underway. I hope you understand, and I do hope you accept this apology."