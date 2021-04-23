Lisa Faulkner often shares glimpses inside her luxury home with husband John Torode – but it's usually her kitchen fans get to marvel at.

However, on Friday, the actress gave her followers their first glimpse inside her dreamy bathroom and it looks so serene.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share her beauty haul from Ocado, Lisa spoke directly to the camera before moving her phone to a tripod so she could demonstrate using her new leg oil.

Despite only seeing a partial view of Lisa's bathroom, it certainly looks like the perfect place to relax after a hard day cooking for her and John's TV show, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen.

In the centre of the room is a beautiful, white, free-standing bathtub that has silver taps in the middle. The walls are painted a crisp white and there also appears to be a black fireplace opposite the tub.

There is wooden flooring which contrasts beautifully against the white appliances and on top of the fireplace is a white shelf filled with ornaments and pretty flowers. There are also two framed photographs hanging on opposite walls.

Lisa's bathroom looks amazing

From what we've seen of Lisa and John's family home – which they share with Lisa's adopted daughter, Billie – it is oh-so-stylish and filled with romantic touches throughout.

As you would expect, the keen foodies spend a lot of time in their kitchen which features painted wooden cabinets and open shelving displaying an array of crockery and teapots. John and Lisa also have a wooden island unit offering extra food preparation space.

Lisa and John's kitchen includes a huge breakfast bar

The couple's kitchen and dining room appear to be open plan, with a wooden dining table placed near to the glass patio doors that lead out to the garden.

John and Lisa have hung an industrial-style light fitting over the table, and you will often spot fresh flowers and candles that help provide the finishing touches.

