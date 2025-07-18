Martin Freeman doubles down on 'major problem' at £5m Hampstead home

Martin Freeman has doubled down on an ongoing problem he's facing at this £5 million property in the trendy North London area of Hampstead.

The Sherlock actor, who bought his impressive abode in 2018 after splitting from his wife and Sherlock co-star, Amanda Abbington, has reportedly been bothered by noise from a local school and has since taken measures to counteract the issue.

Martin Freeman's measures to tackle problem at home

According to MailOnline, Martin, 53, began to feel "fed up" about noise coming from a local pre-school located opposite his house, and so was keen to make some adjustments to counteract the issue.

The Office star has reportedly devised a plan to install leaded, double-glazed windows to his home, which will be more efficient at blocking out noise from outside, whether traffic or the school, than his current single-glazed windows.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Martin Freeman attends the press night after party for "The Fifth Step" at @sohoplace on May 19, 2025

However, the report also states that it's not a straightforward swap for Martin. Due to the nature of where his house is situated, strict planning laws apply and permission needed to be granted by Camden Council.

This has proven to be the sticking point for Martin, who put in a planning permission request but has also had to put in an appeal on a decision.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Martin Freeman with his two kids, Joe and Grace, who he co-parents with ex-wife, Amanda Abbington

A planning agent from the actor's side expressed the issue in a statement: "The noise is a major problem, particularly during term time on weekdays, due to the school located directly opposite.

"New [window] units will reduce noise pollution from the street and school, improving the building's internal environment."

Martin's home is located in a designated conservation area, which means that planning regulations need to be followed by the letter.

© Alamy Stock Photo The leafy and affluent area of Hampstead is popular among celebrities

Martin Freeman's bachelor pad post Amanda Abbington split

Despite the issue of the noise, Martin's home sounds incredibly impressive. Not only is it in an affluent neighbourhood, popular with fellow A-listers including Harry Styles and Helena Bonham Carter (his old pal and co-star, Ricky Gervais, is also a local resident), but the specifications are dreamy.

The house is constructed with four storeys, and also has a basement, wine cellar and summerhouse among its amenities.

© Getty Images Martin Freeman and his girlfriend Rachel Benaissa at the Olivier Awards 2025 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 06, 2025 in London, England

The windows and doors are considered "historic" due to the nature of the building. Many expensive houses in that area are Georgian-style or Grade-II listed buildings, making the desire to make structural changes a tall ask.

Martin bought his home following his split from Amanda Abbington. The former couple share two children, Joe and Grace, both of teenage age, and both Martin and Amanda have moved on to find love again.

Amanda has since found love again with Jonathan Goodwin, to whom she got engaged in 2021, while Martin is dating French actress Rachel Benaissa.