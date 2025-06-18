Ellen DeGeneres flips $96m estate with private beach amid new life in UK

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have been living the quiet life in the English countryside since relocating last year.

The former talk show host and the Arrested Development actress, who wed in 2008, have been slowly selling off their personal homes in the US after deciding to base themselves permanently in the UK.

Earlier this year, Ellen sold off the final home in her personal collection – a bungalow-style beach house property in Montecito.

But throughout the years, Ellen and Portia have bought multiple houses as projects rather than residences, with the intention of 'flipping' and then re-listing on the market.

And last summer, one of her previous 'flip' projects sold for a jaw-dropping amount.

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia now live in the UK

Ellen DeGeneres' record-breaking estate sale with private beach

One house that Ellen previously boasted in her seriously impressive portfolio of real estate was an enormous coastal mansion in Southern California.

Elle and Portia parted with a cool $70 million for the Tuscan-style farmhouse property in 2022 and its neighbouring land.

The impressive mansion sold for $96 million View post on Instagram

The mansion itself was $41.7 million, and the 6.6 acres of plot – which was mostly vacant – was an additional $28.2 million.

The additional plot of land offered them sprawling lawns just next door to their property, and it also had a lake and plenty of surrounding trees for privacy. The extra land also offered residents a private pathway that led down to the beachfront.

Combined with the mansion, the total area was 10 acres of private land right on the cliff edge, offering the most incredible views of the Pacific Ocean.

© Getty Ellen 'flip' project was a mansion in Santa Barbara overlooking the ocean

The house itself was Mediterranean style and beautifully designed. It came with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an outdoor terrace with plenty of space for al fresco dining, an enormous pool and gorgeous stone archways.

Inside, specifications also included a home theater, a wine cellar and a rustic kitchen with sky-high ceilings and Tuscan wooden beams. There is also a guest house on site.

The property was sold for an eye-watering $96 million last year to Robert Friedland, a mining tycoon said to boast a net worth of more than $3 billion.

Given that Ellen and Portia bought the property for $70 million two years previously, they made a hefty profit in return.

© Instagram Ellen and Portia pictured on their wedding day in their former LA home

Ellen DeGeneres' property portfolio she sold off amid US exit

After deciding to move to the UK, Ellen sold off the majority of her homes that were on her roster.

In addition to selling their Montecito bungalow earlier this year, they have sold others, including another Montecito-based home, which was their main residence, in 2017 for $33m.

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres has swapped California living for the English countryside

The couple later bought another Californian mansion in 2019, which was later sold for $32m in 2024.

They also had a house in Bel-Air that came with an interesting story in their portfolio. Though they didn't live in the Bel-Air home, it was one of their passion projects.

© Getty Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres decided to leave the US permanently in 2024

Known as The Brown House, it was built by famed architect Richard Neutra and was made up of five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, an enormous modern kitchen and plenty of space for hosting both inside and outside.

Selling the house hasn't been straightforward, however. Ellen and Portia originally listed the house back in 2022 for $29 million. Eighteen months later, they put it back on the market at a higher price of $33.9 million.