Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi might have relocated to the UK from the States last year, but it seems the world of Hollywood isn't as far away as they might have thought.

The former talk show host and the Arrested Development actress are reportedly set to welcome some extremely famous new neighbors to their town: none other than Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The Cotswolds has become hugely popular with affluent A-Listers. In addition to Ellen and Queen Bey, other big names who are residents in town are the Beckhams, Simon Cowell, Elizabeth Hurley and more.

© Instagram Beyoncé and Jay-Z are apparently going to lay roots in the Cotswolds during her stint in the UK for her Cowboy Carter tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's new life in the country for 3 kids?

It's been reported that the superstar singer and the rap legend are eyeing up property in the affluent countryside area of England after falling in love with the sprawling space while vacationing there with their three children, Blue Ivy, 13, and seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

© FilmMagic Beyonce and Jay-Z are notoriously private

However, despite some outlets stating the 'Bonnie & Clyde '03' hitmakers were looking to move their permanently, Daily Mail recently reported they were in fact looking for a temporary base while Beyoncé embarks on her Cowboy Carter shows in London, which kick off on June 5.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are notoriously private and so it's likely they won't confirm whether the Cotswolds have been chosen as their base, however, their love affair with the UK is no secret.

© Beyoncé Beyoncé will kick off the London shows on her Cowboy Carter tour on Thursday, June 5

Whenever the couple, who wed in 2008, are in town, they have previously loved staying at The Corinthia hotel, where they rent out the most lavish suite available.

Not only that, but fans were aghast when Beyoncé announced the tour schedule for Cowboy Carter, which consists of six nights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – the most gigs in any city she's visiting on the tour, including major cities in the US.

After her stints in London, she'll then head to Paris for two concerts on what is certainly a pared-back schedule compared to the Renaissance World Tour two years ago.

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have a new life in the Cotswolds

Ellen DeGeneres' lavish Cotswolds home where they can host A-list neighbors

Meanwhile, perhaps if Ellen and Portia decided to host Beyoncé and Jay-Z at their lavish abode, they have plenty of space to do so!

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres captured tending to the lawn of her Cotswolds home

Ellen and Portia dropped $18 million (£15 million) on a farmhouse-style property which is surrounded by endless land. In the garden, they have an enormous pool plus chicken coops and lawn space in abundance.

The house is said to be glass-fronted and comes with multiple bedrooms and reception rooms, as well as an at-home spa and sauna.