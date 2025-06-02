It's been a few months now since Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi moved from their longtime home of Montecito, California to the lush and sweeping Cotswolds, United Kingdom.

The couple are making the best of their new farm home, from dealing with the loss of their pet dog to learning how to mow their massive lawn.

However, a solution to the latter problem with the help of some new additions to the farm haven't exactly worked out the way they'd hoped. Watch what happened below…

"Sheep are supposed to eat the grass so you don't have to mow. Our sheep didn't get the memo," she captioned the clip, and fans found the entire saga of Ellen and the disobedient sheep pretty hilarious.

It started last month with a clip of the comedian atop a lawn mower, taking a stab at some housekeeping for her new farm home, valued at about $18 million. "Portia thought it would be fun to film my first time on the mower. She was right," she wrote beside a video of hers attempting to push the mower through the thick grass and weeds.

© Instagram The comedian shares occasional updates on her new UK life, most notably her gardening wins and fails

While Ellen continued to share occasional updates on her gardening skills, apparently Portia deemed them subpar, and she found a more creative solution. "Turns out my lawn mowing skills are not great. So…..sheep."

That plan also backfired, however, when she took to Instagram just days later to reveal that her sheep kept bouncing off on their own instead of eating the grass as they were meant to. "We got sheep to maintain the grass, but they keep escaping. I'm not sure if this is easier than using the lawnmower." Finally, it all concluded with the Arrested Development star taking the task on herself.

© Instagram Ellen's journey with tending to their farm began with a lawnmower

Fans inundated the latest update with comments like: "This is hilarious, only you, Ellen would buy sheep that wanted to lounge at your castle instead of eating your grass," and: "Not understanding the assignment sheepies!!! Maybe they are cuddle sheep?" as well as: "Perhaps they felt sheepish about getting in trouble."

With new digs also come new 'dos, by the looks of it. Ellen was spotted during her final Montecito days sporting hair a lot different from her usual signature blonde locks. As she shared more glimpses inside her UK living, fans discovered the Finding Nemo star had dyed her hair a deep shade of chocolate brown.

© Instagram When that didn't work, the couple opted to buy sheep for the farm

Ellen's multi-million farm estate in the celebrity-loved Cotswolds has become her new haven since moving from Montecito, where she and Portia had come to own several properties, with California also serving as the home for her titular talk show.

© Instagram Ellen even opted for a new hairstyle, going chocolate brown

The couple reportedly began house hunting last October before quickly finding a home and purchasing it soon after, beginning their move not long after the election. They have kept a low profile since, save for some social media activity. Others like fellow comedienne Rosie O'Donnell have also moved out of the States, making her own home in Ireland.