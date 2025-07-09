Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's fans sent into a flurry of worry
Subscribe
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's fans sent into a flurry of worry
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi take selfie with British coutryside in the background© Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's fans sent into a flurry of worry

The talk show host's fans were in a panic

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's fans were left with their hearts in their mouths at the weekend, when they thought that the talk show host and her wife had broken up.

The news was a case of mistaken identity as Canadian YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous shared the sad news about the breakdown of her marriage, and everyone had to do a double-take.

Gigi's wife Nats Getty looked a lot like Ellen DeGeneres in the particular black-and-white shot that was used on the announcement, leaving fans in a tailspin. 

View post on Instagram
 

"I thought they [were] Ellen and her wife. Wow," penned one, and another added: "Me: I thought her wife’s name was Portia." "I thought the same thing," another agreed. A Facebook user had to chime in with, "That's not Ellen," to set the record straight.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been married since 2008

Just to be clear, Ellen and Portia are still happily married and have not broken up! 

Ellen and Portia's wedding 

View post on Instagram
 

Ellen and Portia married at their home in Los Angeles on 16 August 2008, with just 19 guests to watch the intimate ceremony. 

It was actually plan B as the couple had originally organised for their wedding to be a larger, star-studded affair, but Portia previously said they changed their plans as it "just got to be too big and stressful". 

The newlyweds wore Zac Posen outfits: an ivory blouse, waistcoat and trousers for Ellen, and a tulle ball gown with blush pink skirt for Portia.

A new life in the UK 

Ellen DeGeneres captured feeding her new sheep on the lawn of her Cotswolds home, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Ellen DeGeneres captured feeding her new sheep on the lawn of her Cotswolds home, shared on Instagram

Earlier this year, the couple moved from their longtime home of Montecito, California to the Cotswolds, United Kingdom for an entirely new life.

Her $18m UK farm estate has featured heavily on her Instagram feed since, and Ellen has been seen getting stuck into chores at her home. In one clip, she was trimming the grass, clipping the bushes and feeding her pet chickens.  

Ellen has cut ties with the US, selling up the remaining properties she had there. Earlier this year, Ellen sold off the final home in her personal collection – a bungalow-style beach house property in Montecito.

Over the years, Ellen and Portia have bought multiple houses to flip them and then re-list them on the market, making themselves millions. 

An A-list hotspot 

david victoria beckham cotswolds© Photo: Instagram
The Beckhams have a country property

Ellen is not the only celebrity to have chosen to settle in the Cotswolds in recent years. David and Victoria Beckham have owned an amazing property in the area since 2016. Royals are big fans too, with Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi living in a £3.5m mansion they acquired in 2021 where they're raising their daughters, Sienna and Athena, as well as Edoardo's son Wolfie, who visits regularly.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Weddings
See more
Read More