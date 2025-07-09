Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's fans sent into a flurry of worry

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's fans were left with their hearts in their mouths at the weekend, when they thought that the talk show host and her wife had broken up.

The news was a case of mistaken identity as Canadian YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous shared the sad news about the breakdown of her marriage, and everyone had to do a double-take.

Gigi's wife Nats Getty looked a lot like Ellen DeGeneres in the particular black-and-white shot that was used on the announcement, leaving fans in a tailspin.

"I thought they [were] Ellen and her wife. Wow," penned one, and another added: "Me: I thought her wife’s name was Portia." "I thought the same thing," another agreed. A Facebook user had to chime in with, "That's not Ellen," to set the record straight.

© Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been married since 2008

Just to be clear, Ellen and Portia are still happily married and have not broken up!

Ellen and Portia's wedding

Ellen and Portia married at their home in Los Angeles on 16 August 2008, with just 19 guests to watch the intimate ceremony.

It was actually plan B as the couple had originally organised for their wedding to be a larger, star-studded affair, but Portia previously said they changed their plans as it "just got to be too big and stressful".

The newlyweds wore Zac Posen outfits: an ivory blouse, waistcoat and trousers for Ellen, and a tulle ball gown with blush pink skirt for Portia.

A new life in the UK

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres captured feeding her new sheep on the lawn of her Cotswolds home, shared on Instagram

Earlier this year, the couple moved from their longtime home of Montecito, California to the Cotswolds, United Kingdom for an entirely new life.

Her $18m UK farm estate has featured heavily on her Instagram feed since, and Ellen has been seen getting stuck into chores at her home. In one clip, she was trimming the grass, clipping the bushes and feeding her pet chickens.

Ellen has cut ties with the US, selling up the remaining properties she had there. Earlier this year, Ellen sold off the final home in her personal collection – a bungalow-style beach house property in Montecito.

Over the years, Ellen and Portia have bought multiple houses to flip them and then re-list them on the market, making themselves millions.

An A-list hotspot

© Photo: Instagram The Beckhams have a country property

Ellen is not the only celebrity to have chosen to settle in the Cotswolds in recent years. David and Victoria Beckham have owned an amazing property in the area since 2016. Royals are big fans too, with Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi living in a £3.5m mansion they acquired in 2021 where they're raising their daughters, Sienna and Athena, as well as Edoardo's son Wolfie, who visits regularly.