Jamie Oliver's three wildly different Christmas trees at £6m mansion with 'wonderful' wife Jools

When you have a house as grand and spacious as Jamie Oliver's, there's no need to confine the festive spirit to just one room.

The celebrity chef has shown off an incredible three Christmas trees at his £6 million Essex home with his wife Jools Oliver and their five children. Sharing a gushing tribute to Jools, Jamie wrote on Instagram: "The most wonderful time of the year with the most wonderful woman x x x."

© Instagram Jamie and Jools showed off their indoor Christmas tree

The snap appeared to have been taken inside their living room, where a fir had been placed in front of the large window. Colourful blue and green lights were peppered throughout the branches, while silver and gold stars and red ribbons finished off the decorations.

Jamie and Jools – who got married in 2000 and renewed their vows in the Maldives in 2023 – held festive tipples in their hands as they cuddled up for the photo, which also revealed an almost identical tree outside.

© Instagram The celebrity chef and his son were pictured next to two outdoor Christmas trees

On the other side of the glass windows sat a second tree, which could be seen in more detail in a former photo of Jamie and his son Buddy. The father-son duo sat on a bench outside toasting marshmallows in Christmas outfits, not far from the frosted-tipped tree with red ribbons.

If that wasn't proof enough of the family's festive home makeover, Jamie went one step further and created a third DIY tree on the exterior brick wall using zigzagging green tinsel with a large wicker star on top. Outdoor lights and foliage added the finishing touches.

Jamie's festive kitchen

© Instagram Jamie Oliver's Christmas kitchen transformation is so pretty

The Oliver family began decorating their home for Christmas as early as mid-November. The Naked Chef star was pictured turning his son River, eight, upside down during a Christmas Day meal prep session.

The kitchen had been given a festive transformation complete with twinkling fairy lights, mistletoe and fir branches adorning the shelves, with pretty orange and red ornaments adding a splash of colour and several candles adding to the calming Yuletide atmosphere.

At the time, he wrote: "There are only 6 more Mondays until Christmas and if this pic of me and River doesn't sum up the difference between how parents and kids feel at this news I don't know what will ha ha ha. Big love everyone I hope you all have a fab week." No doubt more Christmas decorations have been scattered throughout the family home, Spains Hall, since then.

Oliver family home

© Ian Lawrence Jamie and Jools Oliver are parents to five children

As well as River, Jamie and Jools live with their children Daisy Boo and Poppy Honey (when they're not at university), and Buddy Bear and Petal Blossom.

They moved to the Grade II listed home in Finchingfield, Essex back in 2019 in order to enjoy a quieter pace of life away from London.

© William Conran - PA Images, Getty Jamie and Jools got married at All Saints Church in Essex in 2000

Set on 70 acres of land, it features ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall, as well as another six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables on the grounds. So there's plenty of space for family and friends to stay over the holiday season!

