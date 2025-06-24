Jamie Oliver's 'gorgeous' wife Jools parties in tumbling princess hair in resurfaced wedding photos

Jamie and Jools Oliver have officially been married for 25 years – and, to commemorate the monumental occasion, the couple have shared a series of photos from, not one, but two of their wedding ceremonies.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity chef posted a series of photos from his and Jools' wedding day, and from the vow renewal ceremony the pair threw in April 2023.

Penning a heartfelt message alongside the photographs, Jamie wrote: "Today I'm 25 years married to this incredible woman! Jools, you're my rock. Kind, funny, always there for me and the kids.

"Honestly, I couldn't have achieved anything I'm proud of without you. What a privilege to get older with you. I still think you're gorgeous like when we were 18 years old even if you don't believe it you are!"

He concluded his sweet tribute: "Big love Jools. Here's to even more adventures and laughs together, bring on the next 25 years. Love you so much, Happy 25th wedding anniversary. Jamie."

We couldn't help but notice Jools rocking the same gorgeous brunette waves in both sets of photos – looking just as much of a beautiful bride in both ceremonies.

Jamie himself also wore the same style of suit on both occasions, especially dapper in a light blue suit layered over a wonderful pale pink shirt.

Jamie and Jools Oliver's second wedding

Back in April 2023, the beloved couple surprised their fans with photos of a second wedding ceremony, after 23 years of marriage.

The family celebrated in the Maldives, where Jamie and Jools were also joined by their children Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast, he revealed that they had initially planned to have the ceremony beforehand, saying: "I wanted to do it on the 20-year anniversary, which was three years ago.

"Covid obviously put an end to that, and I just felt that with the kids leaving school and going to university – I have got two in Leeds at uni – it was just a nice moment to let them know that their parents are tight and we love them."

© PA Images via Getty Images Jamie and Jools Oliver got married in Essex in 2000

He continued, telling hosts Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty: "I know it sounds… Maybe some people are into it and some people are not. But I have to say the vows second time round are much better because it is like you have earned what they mean. Everything they say you have done, felt – good, bad, ugly."

Jamie concluded: "And there you are 23 years later going, 'Oh my god, we did it'. Now part two. So for me with the big family, it felt like a nice thing to do."