Jamie Oliver's emotional reunion at £6m never-ending garden that's better than Kew

Jamie Oliver and his wife, Jools, shared a heartwarming post about an emotional "reunion" they enjoyed with their eldest daughter, Poppy Honey, who paid a visit to her family home over the weekend.

The celebrity chef and TV broadcaster, who shared five children with his wife of 25 years, posted an adorable selfie of the trio posing in the garden of their palatial property in Essex.

Jamie, Jools and Poppy were looking up at the camera and smiling for the photo, with the never-ending outdoor area forming a beautiful and scenic backdrop.

Jamie wrote in the caption: "It's always a good weekend when your older kids who've flown the nest come back 'home home' for the weekend," before adding in a separate comment: "I'm sure there's a lot of parents out there who can relate x x."

© Getty Jools Oliver and Jamie Oliver have been married since 2000 and share five kids

Jamie Oliver's never-ending garden at £6m home

The snap, shared on Instagram, showed the idyllic garden that the Oliver family are lucky to have at home.

Although we can only see a small corner of the vast land, which is over 70 acres in size, it appears to be palatial.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools Oliver enjoyed a reunion with their daughter Poppy recently

The garden is a quintessentially British landscape with high brick walls for privacy and gorgeous, Victorian-style metal gates leading from one part of the garden into the other.

The high walls are not only good for shielding onlookers, but also for accommodating climbing plants and flowers, of which the family appear to have many.

There is also a gravel walkway leading through the garden up to the gate, and the view beyond that appears to go on forever.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools' home in Essex is so stunning and has sprawling surroundings

The Olivers decided to move into their sprawling property, which came with a hefty £6 million price tag, after the coronavirus pandemic.

"Home is a little village in Essex called Finchingfield. It's a beautiful little place and somewhere I used to take Jools for dates when we were younger," the Naked Chef told ES Magazine.

© Instagram The Oliver's family dog Lily pictured roaming their huge garden

"Before that [home] was London for 25 years. After Covid, we decided to sort of make the jump."

Set on 70 acres of land, the historic country property has ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall, while the grounds also boast another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

Given Jamie's decades-long credentials as a chef, we can only imagine how high-tech the kitchen is. Luckily for us, the couple have shown small glimpses of their kitchen, which has a stunning rustic theme with plenty of woodwork, beams and panelled walls.