Billy Joel, 76, made colossal $10.7m purchase for wife Alexis, 43, before 'scary' health diagnosis

Billy Joel, 76, has recently revealed he's been diagnosed with a rare brain condition, but ahead of his shock diagnosis, the 'Uptown Girl' singer, made a major purchase.

The star has quite the collection of properties, but he's added another to the list, a $10.7 million East Hampton mansion.

The real estate move was actually a massive gesture for his wife as it has its own horse farm on site, and according to The Resident, Alexis is "an active member of the United States Equestrian Federation".

© Getty Images Billy Joel's sweet gesture for his wife was in the form of a house

According to Realtor, it's a five-acre estate which is gated for security. Pictures shared by the publication also show it has a picturesque lily pond, a chef's kitchen and an outdoor pool.

It's located in an A-list location with celebrity neighbours including Alec Baldwin, Gwyneth Paltrow and It-couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Billy also has multiple homes in both Florida and New York.

Billy's daughter Della celebrated her ninth birthday on August 12

What is wrong with Billy Joel?

Billy suffers from normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain condition that can affect hearing and vision, and he has been forced to cancel shows because of this.



At the time, a statement was released from Billy's team announcing the cancellation of all his concerts with his diagnosis of NPH. "This condition (Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus) has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," it read.

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.

"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health," it continued. "He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

What has Billy Joel said about his health?

Billy's brain condition shocked a lot of his fans, but he's rushed to reassure everyone.

"I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I'm okay," he told People. "It was scary, but I'm okay. I just wanted to let people know, don't worry about me being deathly ill or anything."