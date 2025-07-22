Sting and Trudie Styler's sky-high fireplace in 'regal' £7m estate is 'bang on trend'

Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler, live in a sprawling estate in the British countryside, and many features of the palatial home make it worthy of royal status.
Sitting on 800 acres of land in Wiltshire, the enormous Lake House building they've called home since the 1990s is stunning and impressive in equal measure.
And one element that sets it apart is the castle-esque fireplace in his recording room.
With the sky-high ceilings and wooden panelled walls, it seems Sting and Trudie have made sure the décor and interior choices reflect the historical elements of the building.
One element that caught our eye is their stone fireplace. In a photo shared on Sting's Instagram, the fireplace appears to be a focal point of the room and stretches all the way up to the ceiling.
The stone exterior of the fireplace not only suits the aesthetic perfectly but also offers a stunning contrast against the wooden panelled walls, which make up the rest of the room.
Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Home Editor, gave her expert take on the 'regal' feature at the world-famous musician's home.
"Sting's traditional stone fireplace is very regal and is so fitting for his grand Grade II-listed home," she said.
"While the statement feature would have had a hefty initial outlay, the material makes it incredibly durable and hard-wearing, hence why it has stood the test of time.
"At the moment, we see classic styles usurping modern interiors, making Stings royal-esque fireplace bang on trend."
It's clear the room is of high importance to the couple, particularly Sting. The room is where the legendary musician recorded his album, Ten Summoner's Tales, and continues to record there today.
Other photos prove that the room is where Sting likely spends the most time.
Another snap shared in the same Instagram post shows the room full of instruments, including guitars and keyboards, as well as endless equipment like microphones, amps and more.
The Lake House is a Grade II-listed building that dates back to the 16th century, so it's no wonder that the stunning interiors honour the history of the building.
An aerial shot of the property proves just how large their home is.
The couple are fortunate to be surrounded by greenery, which offers them plenty of privacy since the house is so secluded, but it also gives them plenty of space to roam freely.
Lake House has lots of space outside the front, plus plenty of space for parked cars, as well as an enormous back garden that goes on forever.
Speaking of their garden, Sting and Trudie are fortunate to enjoy 800 acres of land.
Not only is the space perfect for their large family, but also for their beloved dogs.
While their kids might have flown the nest, they have gone on to welcome children of their own and spend plenty of time together at their huge abode.
Meanwhile, Trudie is totally devoted to her Irish Wolfhound and her Spaniel, whom she's named Spike and Finch, and this wonderful photo shows how the dogs love nothing more than roaming the endless outdoor area.