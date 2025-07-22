Sting and Trudie Styler's sky-high fireplace in 'regal' £7m estate is 'bang on trend'

With the sky-high ceilings and wooden panelled walls, it seems Sting and Trudie have made sure the décor and interior choices reflect the historical elements of the building.

One element that caught our eye is their stone fireplace. In a photo shared on Sting's Instagram, the fireplace appears to be a focal point of the room and stretches all the way up to the ceiling.

The stone exterior of the fireplace not only suits the aesthetic perfectly but also offers a stunning contrast against the wooden panelled walls, which make up the rest of the room.

Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Home Editor, gave her expert take on the 'regal' feature at the world-famous musician's home.

"Sting's traditional stone fireplace is very regal and is so fitting for his grand Grade II-listed home," she said.

"While the statement feature would have had a hefty initial outlay, the material makes it incredibly durable and hard-wearing, hence why it has stood the test of time.

"At the moment, we see classic styles usurping modern interiors, making Stings royal-esque fireplace bang on trend."

