Queen Camilla's despair over struggles at private home - and they are so relatable

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a joint appearance on Wednesday, arriving all smiles at the Sandringham Flower Show. During their walkaround, Camilla engaged with members of the public and as usual, the weather was a hot topic!

The royal alluded to the very dry weather we've had over spring and the start of summer, saying: "Oh, the weather, everything is wilting!"

She caveated it with, "At least it [the rain] has come at the right time," as the UK has seen intermittent downpours in some areas over the past week.

Quizzed whether she liked growing her own vegetables at her private country home of Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, she enthusiastically said: "Yes, I do enjoy it. I’m very proud of my veg. It’s the best therapy in the world. We haven’t had any rain, though, [even though] it’s been raining here. I’ve never done so much watering in my life."

Ray Mill, Camilla's country abode

It's been a struggle that many fellow gardeners can relate to, with scorched lawns and dry flowerbeds being an issue due to the very usual conditions.

Expert advice for gardens in the heatwave

Paul Parker, gardening expert at plants and bulb company, J. Parker's, shares his advice for heatwave-proofing your garden in summer.

"There are a few ways to protect your garden from heatwaves, the most obvious being watering more often. If there is the threat of a hosepipe ban, which unfortunately is becoming more likely thanks to the longer dry spells, you can collect rainwater in a water butt throughout the year. If you have plants in containers, move these into the shade protect them from intense sunlight."

© Getty Images Did you know there's a specific time to water your plants?

Another savvy move is to switch out your dead plants for drought-tolerant ones, which are becoming increasingly popular. "Perennial plants like lavender, euphorbia, heuchera, Pennisetum alopecuroides, and cosmos are perfect picks to beat the heat," Paul reveals.

Did you know that the time you water your plants also makes a difference? Jamie Shipley is a gardening expert and Managing Director of Hedges Direct, and he shares his essential tips.

© Getty Images A water butt will help your garden in dry periods

"The best time to water plants in hot weather is early in the morning, late evening or even in the middle of the night," he says. Explaining: "That’s because cooler temperatures allow roots to absorb water more efficiently and ensure valuable water isn't lost through evaporation. Watering plants in full sunlight can also lead to leaf burn or scorch. It’s better to wait until the sun goes down or get up early in the morning to carry out watering.”