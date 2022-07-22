Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's strict garden rules at home revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in Montecito with their two children Archie and Lilibet – and despite being royalty they don't have full control of what they can do in their own private garden.

REVEALED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family mansion is dreamy inside and out

The district of Montecito has issued a strict set of rules relating to the residents' gardens and their water usage. This set of guidelines have been put in place because of the lack of rain causing water shortage issues.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's jaw-dropping home

The types of rules that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are subject to include "no watering of lawns/landscapes in a manner that causes runoff and / or within 48 hours after measurable (1/4 inch) precipitation" and "exterior irrigation is allowed only between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m"

The couple cannot drain their pool / Image: Giggster

They are also forbidden from using water to clean driveways and patios, unless for health and safety reasons.

The family's magnificent outdoor pool is also affected as they are now unable to drain and refill, however, they are permitted to maintain existing water levels.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debut stylish garden furniture – shop the look

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana: 7 astonishing facts

Restrictions aren't reserved to Montecito, as the neighbouring area of Santa Barbara has a similar plan in place to reduce water wastage.

Prince Harry and Meghan's luscious garden may suffer due to these regulations, not being able to bloom as much as it normally would however, we are sure it is still pretty stunning.

Check out the family's magical garden

It looks spectacular in the glimpses that we have seen online, and the pictures reveal the couple have tropical plants and pristine flower beds.

For a TIME cover shoot, where the couple were named among the 100 most influential people of 2021, part of their garden was revealed. The Sussexes went outside for their iconic shoot and the backdrop is reportedly their own grounds.

Their outdoor space comprises of 7.38 acres of jaw-dropping gardens. What a wonderful place to bring up their two children!

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.