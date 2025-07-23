Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo sets the record straight on split living situation to prioritise kids

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi purchased a gorgeous farmhouse in the Cotswolds in 2021, and while this was the marker of a new idyllic countryside lifestyle, the family may not actually live there full-time it has been suggested…

In a rare interview that Edoardo gave to The Times, he clarified that they still use their St James's Palace home due to school commitments. This means the family have a split living situation between both homes, but largely use their London base.

The topic of conversation was Edoardo's £42 million design project in Belgravia, for his company Banda Property and part of the piece reads: "He says he will see the site often when he walks his youngest to school from their grace-and-favour apartment in St James’s Palace and then proceeds to his design studio on the King’s Road."

© Getty Images Beatrice has had a home at the palace for years

The article was published in 2024, when his youngest was Sienna (the couple have since welcomed daughter Athena). Edoardo also has another child, a son called Christopher, from a previous relationship. He is nicknamed Wolfie, and while he lives mainly with his mother, Dara Huang, he does spend lots of time with Edoardo, Beatrice and co.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with Wolfie Mapelli Mozzi

In the same interview, Edoardo admitted that the royals are priced out of buying the Belgravia home. Even as royals, £42 million is quite the ask! However, he does say it would be the "perfect pad" for them.

Speaking about the excellent location, he says: "Belgravia is a proper home. You can’t buy a box of cereal in Mayfair. I say to my friends, if you’re going to live somewhere full-time in London, it’s Chelsea, Belgravia, Notting Hill or Holland Park."

St James's Palace home

St James's Palace is located in the City of Westminster, and the family have a beautiful home inside its walls. On the whole, it stays private, but on occasion, fans have seen glimpses inside.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter previously made a virtual appearance from her home, revealing that she has a special photo on the wall. The couple got engaged in Italy in 2019, and it appears to be a photo of an Italian location.

Beatrice revealed a beautiful photograph at her private home

A different room is decorated with burnt orange walls, and features a large fireplace where Beatrice had showcased a photo from her wedding day with Edoardo, and a vase of pampas grass in one corner.

© Teenage Cancer Trust Beatrice seen inside her private resdience

Princess Beatrice used to live at the property with her sister Princess Eugenie, until the younger sister moved out and into Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace ahead of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

While the St James's is usually a private space, in the spring they opened the State Apartments for tours. Tickets were £85 per person for a 1.5-hour session.

Cotswolds home

It seems then that their country abode is used for weekends, high days and holidays.

The couple have a large country home in the Cotswolds

The converted farmhouse is thought to be worth £3.5 million. It's a luxury property with sprawling gardens, swimming pool, tennis courts and multiple bedrooms.

The family also have a separate outbuilding that they have converted into a guesthouse for when friends and family come to stay.