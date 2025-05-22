Exclusive: Jane Seymour opens the doors to her jaw-dropping Malibu home for special occasion

Jane Seymour opened her home on May 19 for a fabulous twilight dinner under the Malibu stars where guests included Suits' Sarah Raffery and honoree, Avery Colvert, founder of Altadena Girl, who received the Open Hearts Award.
Held in the gardens of Jane's stunning Malibu home, the Open Hearts Foundation's 15th Gala gala featured esteemed guests including Sarah, Linda Thompson, and her son Brandon Jenner, who mingled in the warm evening hours and enjoyed a stunning dinner from Malibu Seaside's chef Gina Clark-Heln.
Jane, 74, rocked a gorgeous white lace midi dress with a silk slip and crochet detailing; she wore her hair loose in waves over her shoulders as she posed for pictures with Avery, and her partner John Zambatti.
The Foundation chooses their honorees via a committee review process, highlighting those "who have made an impact consistent with the open hearts mission of empowering those who turn adversity into possibility".
Altadena Girls was launched as a movement to support teenage girls who lost their homes and belongings in the Eaton Canyon Fire in January 2025; Meghan Markle has also been a supporter of the organization.
Henry Gluck, chairman of the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, was also honored during the evening with the Open Hearts Humanitarian Award.
Jane's home, which HELLO! photographed in 2022, was the perfect backdrop for a May dinner in Los Angeles, where guests dined on a selection of ceviche and butternut squash bisque, filet and eggplant lasagnette, and New York cheesecake for dessert, over the sound of crashing waves on the shore below.
Pale pink and white florals were the focus of the colorful table centerpieces, donated by Winward Home, and French vintner Charles Boisset donated sparkling rose and wines for dinner, including his collaboration with Jane, the Joy and Serenity cabernet.
Former model and actress Linda is the ex-wife of Caitlyn Jenner, and mom to sons Brody and Brandon; Brandon performed an acoustic set during the evening.
CNN anchor Christi Paul emcee'd the event.
Jane went Instagram official with John in 2023, with Jane sharing a photo of the couple canoodling and kissing at an alfresco sunset dinner.
John is a doctor as well as a singer/songwriter, and she previously told HELLO! that one of her favorite things is "the compliments" he always gives her, revealing that he loves "that I'm positive, that I don't hold on to resentments, that I process things that a lot of people get stuck with for the rest of their lives and I accept and change and I'm not afraid to try something new".