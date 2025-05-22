Exclusive: Jane Seymour opens the doors to her jaw-dropping Malibu home for special occasion

Jane went Instagram official with John in 2023, with Jane sharing a photo of the couple canoodling and kissing at an alfresco sunset dinner.

John is a doctor as well as a singer/songwriter, and she previously told HELLO! that one of her favorite things is "the compliments" he always gives her, revealing that he loves "that I'm positive, that I don't hold on to resentments, that I process things that a lot of people get stuck with for the rest of their lives and I accept and change and I'm not afraid to try something new".