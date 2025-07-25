Lioness Lucy Bronze's 'grounded' private Manchester home as teammate urges 'recovery'

Lucy Bronze may be entering one of the most high-pressure weekends of her life as the Lionesses prepare to face Spain in the Euros final on Sunday, but she is ensuring she remains "grounded" while spending time at her Manchester home.

Back in June, the footballer, 33, took to Instagram to share a snap of herself enjoying some rest and relaxation at home. She reclined on her bed in jeans and a cami top while an LED face mask from Shark gave her skin a little boost.

"Down time x self care," she wrote in the caption, but fans couldn't help but comment on her soft orange interiors. The coral bedspreads added a slightly pink hue compared to the terracotta walls and abstract orange and brown painting.

Interior design meaning

© Instagram Lucy Bronze shared a photo of her soft orange bedroom

According to Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James, her calming interiors are not only popular, but also send a clever psychological message.

"The shades enhance whatever natural light is already there, reflecting sunrise and sunset tones, which is exactly what you want in a bedroom. It’ll help you feel sleepy when the sun sets and energised when the sun rises," she explained.

"It’s the perfect colour palette for people who want to feel grounded in a nature-inspired setting and wake up naturally, and is likely why Lucy has chosen this colour scheme."

© Instagram The footballer's bathroom also follows a nature theme with green walls

For those decorating at the end of summer, Chloe expects terracotta to be a popular "transitional" hue.

"Terracotta is one of those colours that manages to feel warm in summer and comforting in autumn, which is why we’re seeing it rise in popularity right now. It’s the perfect transitional colour choice.

"These sunbaked shades tap into the brightness of summer days but also transition effortlessly into the moodier, richer tones of the colder months, so it feels appropriate year-round, but especially in this summer-to-autumn period," she added.

Lucy's recovery

© Getty Images Lucy's teammate Alex Greenwood said they'd all be prioritising recovery ahead of the Euros final

Lucy's photo should come as no surprise, since her teammate Alex Greenwood reiterated the importance of relaxing and recovering between games during an interview with The Guardian earlier this week.

After pointing out that the Lionesses had a busy week of two 120-minute games against Sweden and Italy, she said: "I've played this game long enough to know how to recover from games, but it's going to be crucial from now until Sunday.

"The biggest message is recovery. We'll do that properly. We've got a fantastic support network and the staff work so so hard to make sure we’re ready for every game. The girls are in a Euro final on Sunday and we’ll make sure we do everything we can to be ready for that."