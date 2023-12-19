Lioness goalkeeper Mary Earps' plush bedroom proves she's a Slytherin queen

When she's not helping the England women's football team make history, Lioness goalkeeper Mary Earps leads a quiet life at her quaint Nottingham home.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year contender tends to keep her personal life private, remaining tight-lipped about romantic interests and potential housemates, but has shared several images from inside her cosy home over the years. One photo in particular that made a big impression on fans was her epic bedroom – and it proved she's a massive Harry Potter fan.

© Instagram Lioness Mary Earps is such a big Harry Potter fan that her bed is Slytherin green

Back in 2021, Mary showed off her new bed delivery, which took pride of place in her boudoir. The emerald green headboard and matching bolster cushion were lined with gold – every Slytherin's dream.

She wrote on Instagram: "Forget curtains and drapes, does your mug match your headboard? Cup of tea in my @houseof_chelsea bed — what a combo #ad".

Further hammering her Potterhead status home, Mary held a Slytherin branded mug aloft. Her eagle-eyed fans were quick to comment, noting her Hogwarts house of choice – synonymous with green and snakes and whose members are renowned for their cunning, ambition and determination.

© Instagram Mary posed on her brand new sofa shortly after moving into her Nottingham home

"Slytherin ey?!," one fan queried. "No question," Earps promptly responded. In fact, the England goalie continues her Slytherin obsession elsewhere in her minimalist home, drinking from her mug on her green velvet cushion-lined sofa in yet another snap.

Meanwhile, Mary hit the headlines this week when she broke her silence about the Nike football shirt drama.

The sportswear giant was met with fan backlash for not selling the goalkeepers' shirt during the World Cup. Following fan pressure, Nike relented and released a version of Mary's goalkeeper kit, which then went on to sell out twice.

© Gareth Copley/Getty Mary has spoken out about her goalkeeper jersey debacle with Nike

Quizzed by Sky News last weekend whether she thought Nike had "learned a lesson", the Manchester United star said: "Definitely. I would like to think so, I’ve been speaking to Nike quite a bit over the course of the year."

"They know that they got this wrong and that’s why they’ve done this correction. A big company like Nike, they wouldn’t do that if they didn’t know it wasn’t right and that there was an injustice there."

© Sylvain Lefevre Mary took home the Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper gong during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 in Feb 2023

She added: "I was really [unsure] whether to use my voice and to speak on it or not. I thought I was just speaking for a niche of goalkeepers, but it turned out to be support from a group of much wider group of people."

It's also been a big year for Earps professionally after winning Fifa's Golden Glove award for her epic saves during the 2023 Women's World Cup.

RELATED: Lioness manager Sarina Wiegman praises rarely-seen husband amid career risk

We're rooting for Mary to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year tonight!