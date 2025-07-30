King Charles breaks records with 'little known' part of home after 5-year overhaul

In July 2024, His Majesty King Charles III reopened up the East Wing inside Buckingham Palace after a five-year renovation. Now, a year on, the success of the project is being heralded.

Earlier this month, the Annual Sovereign Grant was published, revealing that a record number of visitors have gone through the doors of the East Wing – the highest the total has been in 30 years.

Now, the Royal Collection Trust has just published its own annual report, and the points they touch on include the success of opening up the "little‑known" space that is the East Wing.

© Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2024 A Horological Conservator adjusts a late-18th-century mantel clock, known as the Kylin clock in the Yellow Drawing Room in the East Wing of Buckingham Palace

"Public interest in the Royal Collection and the royal residences in the aftermath of the 2023 Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla remains strong, as we saw the highest number of visitors to the summer opening of Buckingham Palace since it first opened its doors to the public over 30 years ago," it read.

© PA Images via Getty Images Charles' changes have been very well received

"The opening of rooms in the Palace's East Wing for the first time – following the completion of over five years of essential works as part of the Buckingham Palace Reservicing Programme – further captured the public’s imagination, with expert‑led tours of this iconic, yet little‑known, wing of the Palace selling out within hours of going on sale."

HELLO!'s Online Royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey, is "not surprised" by the resounding success.

© Getty Danielle saw the King and Queen's coronation outfits on display at Buckingham Palace

"I'm not surprised there has been a record number of visitors to the summer opening of Buckingham Palace," she says. "I think the Coronation certainly created a new buzz around the monarchy and seeing the King and Queen's robes up close at the special display they organised in 2023 is one of my royal highlights. Since then, the RCT has organised a number of photography and art displays, which allow members of the public to view archive images up close, which I think is a really unique and personal touching addition to the history around the palace and each individual room."

The overhaul of the East Wing was part of the reservicing works inside the palace, and it is an ongoing project that has taken a lot of time and effort. It is due to be completed in 2027, after being started in 2017 when Queen Elizabeth II was at the helm.

Sandringham project

It's not the only royal overhaul the King has spearheaded. Over at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk, Charles has transformed one of his properties into a luxury holiday home, which is now being listed for a dazzling £6,300-a-week to rent at peak times of year.

© Bav Media The Folly is located on the Sandringham estate

The rental is listed on the Oliver’s Travels website and has stunning views across the parkland from its unique turret room.

It can sleep up to six guests and has a drawing room, dining room, kitchen, boot room and three separate bedrooms.

Guests will be able to spy royal artefacts dotted around the rooms too – making it a very unforgettable experience.