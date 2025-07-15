King Charles' team issue confusing announcement about 'short break' at Sandringham

Summer season has begun at King Charles III's royal homes with many of them ready to welcome visitors through their doors, but surprisingly, Sandringham will be closed for over a week in July.

The team at the property reminded Instagram users of the closure by sharing the dates once again. A new post read: "A friendly reminder that Sandringham House and Gardens will be closed for visits from this Sunday 20th July to Tuesday 29th July."

The caption on the photo also read: "While the House and Gardens take a short break, don't forget the rest of The Estate remains open for you to enjoy! Our Sandringham Restaurant in the courtyard, along with The Shop, will be ready to welcome you, and The Royal Parkland is perfect for a summer stroll. We look forward to welcoming you back to The House and Gardens soon!"

It was not explained why the property would be closed for that time period, leaving us to guess if maintenance works are taking place. Quite the mystery!

The original announcement was made on Instagram at the start of July, stating the closure dates. Again, no mention as to why the doors wouldn't be open for visitors during that period.

Sandringham House is usually open from 10am with last admissions at 3pm, and tickets to tour the eight main rooms start from £25 per person if booked online. Visitors can also opt for a garden-only ticket from £15.

Did you know that in the 1960s, there were major plans to demolish the whole house and replace it with a modern building? Thankfully, the work was never carried out and the historic home still stands today for the royals and visiting members of the public to enjoy.

Big changes at Sandringham and beyond

Recently, the monarch has submitted plans to the council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk to transform 56 hectares of land on the estate, located near the village of Wolferton, into wet "grassland for agricultural grazing".

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Windsor Castle's roof was mended and solar panels added

In another eco move, Charles sanctioned the use of solar panels at Windsor Castle. During renovations to replace the old leaking roof, Charles took the opportunity to give the historic home an eco upgrade. "Roof-mounted photovoltaic panels" have been installed at the property.

These changes are testimony to His Majesty's long-standing passion for the environment. He already runs organic farms and has turned down the thermostats in royal residences in the winter to reduce costs.