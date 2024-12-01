ABC's David Muir shares unseen glimpse of his $7 million lakeside home's luxe bar

David Muir rarely, if ever, chooses to spotlight his personal life, often opting instead to focus the attention on his work with ABC News and the stories he reports on.

However, the 51-year-old news anchor will share the occasional glimpse into his private life on social media, providing peeks at his life away from the studio at home or his lavish vacations.

His latest update comes over Thanksgiving weekend, involving a relaxing few days off at his $7 million lakefront home in upstate New York's Skaneateles Lake area.

In his picture was, as always, his beloved German shorthaired pointer Axel, staring at a lit-up cabinet that had been turned into a bar at the Muir home, and a pretty swanky looking one at that.

The enclave featured several options for a casual drink, and Axel also stood beside a rolling table that would serve as an accessory to the perfect at-home bar set up. "So Many Choices," he wrote alongside the chic photo.

Built in 1890, the 4,300-square-foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering plenty of space for David and Axel. He has talked proudly about owning and renovating the home himself, purchasing it in 2019.

David is himself a native of upstate New York, growing up in Syracuse, where his passion for news first began, visiting local newsrooms with his father Ronald and becoming an intern at the young age of 14. He then graduated from Ithaca College nearby.

During a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark beside friends and hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the news anchor opened up about his early years upstate and his initial passion for the news, timed with the ten-year anniversary of his first ever broadcast with World News Tonight.

"I was a total nerd," he admitted to the hosts. "In the backyard, everyone was playing. And I'd be out there too, but then I'd be like, 'I gotta go inside, it's time for the news!' So I'd go in and watch the news."

"I started visiting the station at 13 years old, I started interning at 14," David continued. "Obviously, my dad and my mom would take me, so I'm grateful to them."

"And I'm grateful to everybody in that newsroom because, this is what we all have to remember, this was just a kid with a dream, and they let me show up. And there was a new news director, I got in when there was no boss. That was the only reason a kid at that age could get in."

"They convinced the new boss to let me keep coming, so I'm grateful to them. And I always try to remember that, when people write to us or reach out to us," David added.

David was a full-time reporter for WTVH-TV from 1994-2000, while also graduating with a journalism degree in 1995, and worked for three years after with the ABC-owned WCVB before joining ABC News full-time in 2003.