David Muir showcases how $7 million upstate home has transformed for the holidays

Life in upstate New York over the holiday season turns into a winter wonderland, and such is absolutely the case with journalist David Muir's home in recent days as well.

The World News Tonight with David Muir anchor, 51, lives in a lakeside home in the region, specifically in New York's Skaneateles Lake area, which was reportedly purchased for $7 million in 2019.

Over the weekend, as a cold spell and snowfall took over the state of New York, while NYC experienced its first white cover of the season, the region near David's home is holiday ready.

The journalist took to his Instagram Stories to document the snowfall on Saturday, sharing a clip of the pier leading to the lake near his home and how it was completely covered with snow.

He followed it up with another video on Sunday featuring his partner-in-crime, a German shorthaired pointer named Axel, bound in his camo-print jacket.

Axel went about exploring the snowy dock and closely inspected the now-frozen lake, with his father right behind him, panning out to the morning sun shining down on the ice and illuminating it with a gorgeous rainbow.

© Instagram David's home was transformed ahead of the holidays by the snowfall

Built in 1890, the 4,300-square-foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering plenty of space for David and Axel. The ABC News anchor has renovated the home himself, and also owns a townhouse in Manhattan's West Village

David was born in Syracuse, New York and grew up in Onondaga Hills, raised by his parents Ronald and Pat, who encouraged his interest in journalism. He also has an older sister, Rebecca, who runs a farm in Borodino, New York.

While his parents divorced when he was still a child, they continued to co-parent efficiently, making sure the future news anchor had a happy childhood. He remains close with both his parents to this day, and credits them for allowing him to build a successful career in the newsroom.

© Instagram His dog Axel had some fun snooping around the snow and the icy lake

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, opposite his friends Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, David recalled his teenage years visiting and then interning at a local news station, which was unusual for someone his age.

"I was a total nerd," he admitted to the hosts. "In the backyard, everyone was playing. And I'd be out there too, but then I'd be like, 'I gotta go inside, it's time for the news!' So I'd go in and watch the news."

© Instagram The anchor spent most of his like growing up near lakes in upstate New York

"I started visiting the station at 13 years old, I started interning at 14," he continued. "Obviously, my dad and my mom would take me, so I'm grateful to them."

"And I'm grateful to everybody in that newsroom because, this is what we all have to remember, this was just a kid with a dream, and they let me show up. And there was a new news director, I got in when there was no boss. That was the only reason a kid at that age could get in."

© Instagram David and Axel are big fans of taking their boat out on the water

"They convinced the new boss to let me keep coming, so I'm grateful to them. And I always try to remember that, when people write to us or reach out to us."