David Muir's palatial $7m New York home needs to be seen – best photos

David Muir has become very successful thanks to his lucrative TV roles – so it's not surprising he has used some of his hard-earned cash to purchase a luxury home for himself.

The 20/20 host, 50, prefers to keep his private life away from the spotlight, but he has given his fans the occasional glimpse inside his spectacular New York home that he spent years restoring.

WATCH: David Muir's lavish home comes with incredible views

The TV star purchased his home on Skaneateles Lake, New York, for a whopping $7 million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s office in 2019.

Built in 1890, the 4,300-square-foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering plenty of space for David and his beloved dog, Axel.

David previously said that it was a "lifelong dream" to own a historic home near his family, who still reside in Central New York, and he has spent the last couple of years turning it into the jaw-dropping property it is today.

"This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he said at the time, even opening up in an earlier interview with Kelly Ripa that he'd spent a majority of his 2022 summer upstate, restoring his home. Take a look inside...

David Muir's New York home

Lake life © Instagram The journalist doesn't share much about his home on social media but it's clear David is a huge fan of the open water as he often posts sweet photos of him and Axel enjoying a morning boat ride on the lake outside his property.



Living room © Instagram David previously shared a photo of Axel lounging in the living room, and his ornate fireplace can be seen in the background. Commanding attention, the lavish marble fireplace serves as the focal point of the room, thanks to its intricate molding, statement coving, and contrasting black screen.

Natural light © Instagram The living room is flooded with natural light, and bright white walls and dark gray furnishings make up the space.

Front lawn © Instagram Another photo showed Axel standing by a doorway with a pristine front lawn and driveway in the background surrounded by woodland.

Backyard © Instagram A photo believed to have been taken at David's lakeside home shows him once again cuddling up to Axel, and in the reflection of the windowed doors is a gorgeous swimming pool surrounded by perfectly cut grass and a tiled pathway.

Neutral décor © Instagram Making a rare admission about his home life in a 2020 interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, David couldn't help but smile as he recalled how having Axel helped him get through the pandemic. "I actually do think that pets are like the unsung heroes because they still want to chase the birds," he said. "This dog particularly – [he's a] bird dog, squirrel dog, frog dog. If you find a frog in the pool he's good for like three hours just staring at the frog. But, don't you think they've helped us during this time?"

