Rebecca Loos' 'very different' life after fleeing the UK amid David Beckham scandal

Rebecca Loos has been battling it out with fellow celebrities on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, where she has admitting being pushed to "her limits". During one of the episodes, the star was interrogated and some of that focussed on her past alleged relationship with David Beckham.

After the scandal in the UK, Rebecca relocated to a very remote part of Norway and now she has an entirely different life as a yoga instructor.

In an Instagram post, Rebecca reminisced about the life change she made in 2009. "Who knew I would end up here? Living in Norway, married with two beautiful sons, speaking Norwegian every day and prioritising yoga & meditation in my life. Feeling calm, balanced and profoundly happy. A far cry from my younger self. The ebbs and flows of life! Deeply appreciative of my life."

Where is Rebecca Loos now?

© Martin Doyle Rebecca Loos was in the limelight in the 2000s

MailOnline has revealed that Rebecca is now leading a very different life as a yoga teacher in Norway! The 45-year-old is no longer in the limelight after appearing in an array of reality shows.

She spoke to the publication about giving up the city for a "very different" life and looking after her "little Vikings" – her two sons, Magnus and Liam – whom she shares with husband Sven.

Victoria Beckham holds son Romeo beside David Beckham's PA Rebecca Loos in 2003

Their property is located in the remote area of Buskerud County, and it is a three-hour trip to the nearest airport.

Her Instagram bio tells us all we need to know about how she lives, reading: "Exploring NATURE & finding Inner PEACE: My journey as a YOGA & MEDITATION teacher in the Norwegian MOUNTAINS."

Rebecca lives in Norway now

Her feed is full of idyllic photographs of her picture-perfect surroundings within nature and inside their zen home.

The home Rebecca Loos shares with her husband and kids

Rebecca Loos' yoga room

The star has a room for her yoga

The mother-of-two often shares videos of her yoga practice on her Instagram feed, which boasts 54k followers. Her totally chilled yoga room is a beautiful space with white walls and unique wall hangings.

Rebecca Loos' garden

Check out the size of their garden!

The star shared a video of herself mowing the lawn at her idyllic mountain abode. "Can I book you to cut my lawn??" joked one fan, and: "What a place! Those views", added another.

Rebecca Loos' balcony

Rebecca soaks up the views from her home

The same video also included a clip of Rebecca enjoying a cuppa while soaking up her gorgeous views from her elevated balcony. How stunning!

Who has Rebecca Loos married?

Rebecca is married to Norwegian doctor Sven Christjar Skaiaa, whom she met whilst filming the reality programme, 71 Graden Noord. The couple reportedly tied the knot in 2012, and now they share two sons, Magnus and Liam.

What happened between Rebecca Loos and David Beckham?

© Getty Rebecca Loos claims to have had an affair with David Beckham

Back in 2004, Rebecca claimed that she had an affair with David whilst working as his personal assistant the previous year.

Speaking in an interview, she said: "He treated me in a special way. Always made sure I was looked after. I began to feel very special."

Speaking to Sky One in 2004, Rebecca outlined that she hoped the couple would stay together.

"I don't expect any sympathy from [Victoria] at all. I think it's bad enough for me to do what I have done without me expecting any words of sympathy. I really hope that they get through it… I in no way intended to break up their marriage, especially when there are young children involved. I hope they stay together," she said.

What has Victoria Beckham said about the alleged affair?

In David Beckham's Netflix documentary, BECKHAM, Victoria touched on the tricky time around David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos, nearly two decades ago.

The alleged affair with David's former PA was during his time at Real Madrid football club in 2003. Rumours swirled in the press, and Victoria has now confessed that those following months were perhaps the most gruelling of her life.

Victoria shared: "It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us," she said.