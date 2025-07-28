Victoria and David Beckham's £16m superyacht upgrade with its own jacuzzi

The Beckham family have counted Miami among their homes for several years, embracing the coastal lifestyle with picturesque boat trips.

Victoria and David chose to invest in their own yacht back in 2022, but they have since upgraded it to one triple the value with amenities that are out of this world.

The couple, who wed in 1999 and are parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, are spending more time in southern Florida thanks to David's work with Inter Miami CF, and bought an eye-wateringly impressive $65 mega-mansion last year as their base.

Not only that, but it means that the Beckhams can dock their new vessel from the comfort of their backyard, which overlooks Biscayne Bay.

© Victoria Beckham Victoria and David hold hands on their yacht off the Miami coastline

The Beckhams' superyacht upgrade worth £16m

Estimated to be worth £5 million, the first yacht that the former Spice Girls star and the England footballer purchased was thought to be the Riva '90 Argo.

As well as a sleek external appearance, features of the 100-foot vessel included several sundecks and interiors decorated with polished wood and metal surfaces.

© Shutterstock David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have multiple homes

The hull also boasted the word 'Seven' in reference to David's England squad number and his daughter Harper's middle name, which was replicated on his new boat, suggesting it is owned and not chartered.

By comparison, their new boat, called the Riva 130 Bellissima, is estimated to be worth £16 million and offers features we could only dream about.

© Instagram The fashion designer celebrated her 51st birthday on their family yacht in Miami

The boat has three decks, an alfresco lounge, a jacuzzi and a swim platform. It also has a 20 square-metre garage with room for water toys such as a tender, a jet-ski and Seabobs.

Any fans of Below Deck can imagine the luxury lifestyle that goes hand-in-hand with this kind of superyacht!

Victoria and David Beckham show off incredible $16m yacht during family occasion

Earlier this year, for Victoria's 51st birthday, the family spent the day on their vessel, lapping up the views and sunshine of Miami.

© Instagram The couple upgraded their yacht and their new vessel is now worth £16m

Photos on her Instagram meant that we got a good look at the beautiful boat. We can see the swim platform, the stunning interiors and the enormous dining space inside, shielded from the sun where they enjoyed a family meal.

Meanwhile, last year, the couple were pictured soaking up the sunshine on the deck, with Victoria wearing a black strapless mini dress and shielding her eyes from the sun with a matching cap. David displayed his tattoos in blue shorts and a white T-shirt.

The Beckhams also routinely host friends on the boat. In 2024, Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber joined them for a cruise off Florida.

© Instagram The Beckhams in the garden of their Miami home

Victoria once again sported her signature little black dress, while Cindy showed off her model figure in white linen trousers, a navy shirt and a white sun hat.

The appearance comes shortly after Victoria and David purchased a new waterfront home near Cindy and Rande.

The Beckhams $65m mega mansion where they dock their yacht

The multi-million dollar property on North Bay Road – a neighbourhood that has attracted stars such as Matt Damon and Jennifer Lopez in the past – features nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a gym, a home cinema, an infinity pool, a rooftop bar, a spa and a waterfront deck where they can moor their boat.

© Instagram Victoria and David inside their Miami mansion

The home is located directly on the coast, offering staggering views of Biscayne Bay and will be the perfect place to reside whenever they're Stateside, particularly for David, who is the president and co-owner of the Inter Miami soccer squad.

When they're not holidaying in Miami, the couple also have a £31 million Holland Park townhouse and a £12 million Cotswolds country bolthole.