A-list guest pictured at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's vow renewal – as David and Victoria remain silent

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their wedding vows earlier this month, but in the latest escalation of their ongoing feud with the Beckham family, none of Brooklyn's relatives were on the guest list.

Despite reportedly acting as the 'master of ceremonies' at Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding, David was snubbed from attending and instead, Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, served as the celebrant for the ceremony.

Adrien was seen partying with the happy couple

Although the Beckhams were excluded from the guest list, a Hollywood star was able to attend. On Tuesday, Brooklyn shared images from the ceremony revealing that Adrien Brody was in attendance.

The actor is currently riding a high after winning Best Actor at the 2025 Oscars for his role as Laszlo Toth in Brady Corbert's epic, The Brutalist. At the ceremony, the film also scooped Best Original Score and Best Cinematography.

The 52-year-old actor was seen in photos alongside his partner, Georgina Chapman, 49, celebrating the happy couple. In the images, Adrien was seen in a blue jacket and jeans, paired with a white shirt, while Georgina looked ravishing in a semi-sheer floral dress.

The model stood alongside Nicola, who looked magical in her baby-blue, semi-sheer dress. Brooklyn also looked dapper in a black suit as he posed alongside a family friend who wore an all-white outfit.

Also seen in attendance were fashion designer Alexander Wang and producer Oliver Trevena.

Other images shared by the eldest Beckham child showed him sultrily posing with a pool cue and over a pool table as he unbuttoned part of his shirt.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty The couple enjoyed an intimate renewal

The 26-year-old opted not to caption the images of the service.

Beckham feud

Reports of a rift between Brooklyn and the rest of his family have been rumbling on for months now. Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, with the pair also missing a string of subsequent key family events.

Brooklyn also failed to show public support for David following the former footballer's knighthood and didn't post anything for Father's Day.

© Getty Speculation is rife that Nicola and Victoria do not get along

According to insiders, Nicola has been a cause of friction between her husband and his parents, as a billionaire's daughter who grew up in a privileged environment and is used to doing things her way.

"From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," a source close to the family told HELLO!.

© Getty Brooklyn appears to be estranged from his family

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."