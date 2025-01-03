Angelina Jolie shares heartbreaking message after 'exhausting' battle with Brad Pitt comes to an end

Angelina Jolie shared a heartbreaking message, taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a poignant post amidst the news of her finalized divorce from Brad Pitt.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actress shifted focus from her personal life to the plight of those affected by the ongoing crisis in Syria.

Angelina posted a powerful image of a war-torn landscape, paired with a heartfelt caption to her 15 million followers.

"Syria: over 17 million people in need of aid. Syria has been decimated by almost 14 years of conflict, displacement, and economic deterioration," she wrote. "While the recent change in government brings about a chance of a fresh start, millions still need help, and critical needs continue to be unmet."

The message highlighted information from the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), an organization dedicated to advocating for displaced people, a cause Angelina has championed throughout her humanitarian work.

© Instagram Angelina Jolie shares picture of herself in the refugee camps in Sudan

She has previously collaborated with the NRC in regions like Jordan and Yemen, further cementing her role as a global advocate for refugees.

This post came just days after the Maleficent star and Brad, 61, reached a long-awaited settlement in their divorce, more than eight years after Angelina filed, citing "irreconcilable differences." The resolution marks the end of a contentious legal battle that has captivated public attention since their split in 2016.

© Getty Angelina is finally divorced

Angelina’s attorney, James Simon, shared a statement with People: "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

The former couple, who share six children—Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16—were declared legally single in 2019.

However, disputes over custody and their shared French estate, Château Miraval, prolonged their legal proceedings. Despite the acrimonious split, both have committed to prioritizing their children’s well-being.

© Chris Jackson Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt wore matching suits in 2014

In a joint statement released shortly after their separation, they declared their intent to "act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification" for their family.

Meanwhile, Angelina is turning her focus to an exciting slate of projects set to keep her busy into 2025.

Her first film following the finalized divorce will be Maude v Maude, an action-packed thriller co-starring Halle Berry. Halle, 57, has described the movie as a mix of Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Mission: Impossible, with a comedic twist and two dynamic women leading the charge.

© Getty An aerial view taken on May 31, 2008 in Le Val, southeastern France, shows the Chateau Miraval, a vineyard estate owned by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The project, billed as a "Bond vs. Bourne”"adventure, promises exotic locations and high-octane action.

Halle teased the film during the Red Sea International Film Festival, sharing that parts of it might even be shot in Saudi Arabia, along with other rarely-seen destinations. While the shooting schedule is yet to be finalized, Halle revealed to Yahoo in September that Maude v Maude is her first major project for 2025.

Angelina and Halle have already developed a strong camaraderie ahead of filming. "We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let’s say that," Halle shared with Variety.