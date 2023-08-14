How Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce played a role in this star-studded number one album

The couple formerly dubbed "Brangelina" are in the midst of a dispute over their vineyard, Château Miraval

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal battles over their French vineyard, Château Miraval, has constituted a large part of the aftermath of their separation and divorce, beginning in 2016.

However, did you know that the contested picturesque estate in the village of Correns, France proved to be the setting for the country's current number one album?

Housed within the château's estate is a state-of-the-art recording studio, Miraval Studios, which has been frequented by the likes of Pink Floyd, AC/DC, and The Cranberries in the past.

Most recently, the renowned studios played host to Travis Scott, who recorded his fourth studio album, UTOPIA, there, which also featured the likes of Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Drake, and SZA, with a star-studded list of producers that includes Pharrell Williams, James Blake, John Mayer, and Beyoncé as well.

The rapper, 32, was seen in a photograph shared by the studio on their Instagram page, which simply stated he was "making history," and given the album's immense success, that isn't far from the truth.

Per Billboard, UTOPIA begins a second week at number one on the national albums chart, having already sold nearly 650,000 in album equivalent units so far in the country.

What's more, UTOPIA is also currently the number one album worldwide, topping the charts in Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and many more, Travis' best charting album to date in his entire discography.

Brad, 59, and French producer Damien Quintard restored and reopened the studios in 2022 (in the midst of the former's legal battle) after they were left unused following the acquisition of the property by the former couple in 2011.

Château Miraval originally made headlines in 2008 when it was revealed that Brad and Angelina had leased the main home with an option to buy and had moved to the main villa that year.

They purchased ownership of the property and the wine business it housed in a 50/50 partnership with Marc Perrin of the Perrin Family. But the union soon began to show cracks when Brad and Angelina, 48, announced their separation.

In 2021, Angelina sold her third of the shares in the property to wine company Tenute del Mondo, a move which was deemed by her ex-husband to be "vindictive."

He eventually sued the Oscar-winning actress for the deal made to an unrelated third party, and in return, Angelina filed a countersuit, claiming that Brad had been physically and verbally abusive to their children during an incident on a plane in 2016.

The estate became a sanctuary of sorts for the couple after they purchased it, and the château's chapel was also the site for their nuptials in 2014, which were covered by HELLO!. They also brought their twins Knox and Vivienne, now 15, to their Miraval home after their birth.

