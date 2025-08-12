Prince William and Princess Kate urged to be 'prepared' as local amber warning issued

Prince William and Princess Kate are likely to be enjoying the blissful summer sunshine just like the rest of us, but the UK’s latest heatwave comes with a major warning, particularly for the Wales family.

There has been an Amber Alert issued across many parts of the UK by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) due to the extreme temperatures.

© Shutterstock The cottage is Kate and William's humble family home

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) have stressed that homeowners near green spaces are particularly at risk and as the Prince and Princess of Wales live at Adelaide Cottage on the Great Windsor estate, they could be in more danger.

There are multiple reasons that open expanses of grass are hotspots for incidents. The area can draw tourists and cigarette butts and barbecues are major culprits that can spark devastating fires. Recently, there have been incidents in Dorset and at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Kate and William's Windsor home

Steve Cole, Director of Policy at RoSPA said: "These fires are a stark reminder that the UK is not immune to the dangers of extreme heat. With temperatures soaring and vegetation drying out, the risk of wildfires increases dramatically, even in urban and coastal areas.

Adelaide Cottage is located in the Great Windsor Park

"The fact is that many wildfires are preventable. Simple actions—like properly disposing of cigarettes, and avoiding open flames can make a huge difference.

"Climate change is contributing to longer, hotter summers and increasing the frequency of extreme weather events in the UK. The recent fires underscore the need for greater public awareness and preparedness."

It's unknown if the family are currently spending time at home or if they are away for summer holidays. Historically, the royals spend time in Scotland each summer for a break away from the limelight.

King Charles is already in Scotland for summer, however, he has still been working and last week he attended a special Stand-Up Parade for Number 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron at R.A.F. Lossiemouth.

© Getty Images The King met a tiny tot

As well as giving a speech, the monarch stopped to chat to friends and family – but one little soul wasn't best pleased. As he passed along the line of people, a very young baby was seen sobbing. The tot's mother was seen exercising some vigorous bouncing to try and soothe her as she spoke to His Majesty. See the video.

Harry's home at risk

Across the pond, William's brother Harry was subject to weather warnings recently too. Los Angeles residents were alerted about the possibility of rough seas and even tsunamis after a Russian earthquake. Luckily the area was unaffected in the end.

© Instagram Harry pictured at his Montecito home

Their property has also been under warnings about fires and mudslides in the past as the location is prone to extreme weather.

Harry and Meghan's former neighbour and TV chat show host, Ellen DeGeneres, was once forced to evacuate her own property due to the flooding and landslides in the area.