'Nail in the coffin' for King Charles' 775-room home

Buckingham Palace is the official London residence of the British royal family, a working royal palace recognised internationally as the home of Britain's monarchy.

However, it seems that, as the royal family begins to take a more future-facing approach to many aspects of tradition, this won't be the case anymore.

Though King Charles isn't currently living in the palace, he will reportedly move in once the renovations are complete – but his son, Prince William has found his forever home elsewhere.

The Prince of Wales, alongside his wife Princess Kate and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis are set to move into Forest Lodge in Windsor, meaning that his father might be the last monarch to reside in Buckingham Palace.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who frequently speaks about his experience working with the royal family, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the situation.

He said: "News that Prince William will make Forest Lodge in the Great Park at Windsor his 'forever home' for his family is another nail in the coffin for those believing we will ever see a monarch reside in Buckingham Palace again."

Darren continued: "Gone are the days of 300 staff working there with chefs, footmen, housemaids and other personal staff 'living in'. Once the repairs are completed in 2027, the once home of the late Queen will become just like the Palace of Versailles and open to the public all year round."

Prince William and Princess Kate's 'forever home'

The beloved royal couple are leaving behind their cherished Adelaide Cottage to move to a new home in Windsor.

A short and simple statement from Kensington Palace confirmed the news: "The Wales family will move house later this year."

The house, which has undergone £1.5 million of renovation work since 2001, will likely become their 'forever home'.

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent explained: "The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements.

"Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home', rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."